Three Duke Basketball Champs Attend Statement Blue Devil Win
Phoenix Suns teammates Grayson Allen, Tyus Jones, and Mason Plumlee were on hand to watch Jon Scheyer's third Duke basketball squad, No. 12 in the AP Top 25 Poll, prevail over No. 17 Arizona, 70-55, in the Wildcats' McKale Memorial Center on Friday night.
Fittingly, the trio of former Duke basketball freshman national champions — Plumlee in 2010, Allen and Jones in 2015 — witnessed encouraging performances by three Blue Devil rookies in guard/forward Cooper Flagg, guard/forward Kon Knueppel, and center Khaman Maluach.
Flagg finished with a game-high 24 points on 10-for-22 shooting from the field, adding six rebounds, three assists, one steal, and two blocks across his team-high 38 minutes on the floor. Knueppel heated up to the tune of 13 points, knocking down three of his six 3-point attempts, with all of those splashes coming in the second half. And Maluach served as a formidable presence down low, tallying eights points, three boards, and one block in only 17 minutes of action.
Next up for Duke (4-1, 0-0 ACC) is a blueblood showdown against No. 1 Kansas (5-0, 0-0 Big 12) in Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday.
Unfortunately for the Blue Devils, though, Grayson Allen, Tyus Jones, and Mason Plumlee won't be in attendance again. No, the Phoenix Suns host Duke basketball legend JJ Redick's Los Angeles Lakers that night.
