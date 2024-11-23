Jon Scheyer 'Blown Away' by Duke Basketball Signee's Arsenal
Harvard-Westlake School (Calif.) senior forward Nikolas Khamenia committed to Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils back on Oct. 22. On Tuesday, the second-to-last day of the early signing period, he put his pledge in ink.
Now that Khamenia has signed his scholarship agreement with the Blue Devils, Scheyer is permitted to comment on the prospect publicly. So, he did that this week:
"Nik is an incredible addition to our program," Scheyer remarked about the 6-foot-8, 215-pound four-star, a back-to-back state champ ranking No. 26 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite. "Nik is one of the toughest, most competitive players in the country. He's an incredible connector, has the feel and understanding of what it takes to win at every level, and has the competitive spirit to do whatever's required of him.
"I've been blown away by Nik's skillset — he can shoot, handle, he's a high-level passer, and he can defend multiple positions. We can't wait to welcome him to our program."
Not counting Duke basketball sophomore guard Caleb Foster, who spent his senior season at Notre Dame High School (Calif.) but hails from North Carolina, Nikolas Khamenia is the program's second California addition across Scheyer's four recruiting cycles as head coach. The other is 2023-24 Blue Devil one-and-done guard Jared McCain, now a sharpshooting Philadelphia 76ers rookie who recently climbed to the top of the Kia Rookie Ladder.
Khamenia, one of four early signees in the nation's top-ranked recruiting haul, attends the alma mater of a Duke basketball graduate reserve guard in the Cameron Crazies' favorite player during mop-up duty, Spencer Hubbard.
