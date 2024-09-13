Blue Devil Country

Top-Shelf Duke Basketball Target Adds Two Visits Elsewhere

A Finnish phenom will check out schools in the SEC and Big Ten before heading to Durham for a Duke basketball official visit.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Compass Prep (Ariz.) junior forward Miikka Muurinen skyrocketed 38 spots this week to No. 6 overall on 247Sports' 2026 Top Basketball Recruits. So, it's no wonder that the potential Duke basketball prize saw his recruitment heat up this summer to the tune of big-name suitors galore.

ALSO READ: Duke One-And-Done May Cut Short Playing Career

Fresh off last weekend's visit with Utah, the 6-foot-10, 195-pound five-star is gearing up for the rest of what has become a packed September slate. Muurinen has scheduled a trip to Michigan this weekend, League Ready confirmed on Thursday, and he'll travel to Arkansas next weekend before touring the Duke basketball program at the end of the month.

Plus, the beyond-his-years 17-year-old from Finland plans to reschedule his Kentucky official visit. Initially, that was supposed to take place this weekend.

There's no doubt that Muurinen is at the center of Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer's early 2026 radar.

The Blue Devils recently checked in on him at Compass Prep. And he remains one of only three prospects in the class who have received an offer from the powerhouse recruiting team in Durham.

Muurinen's visit with the Blue Devils, beginning on Sept. 27, will coincide with that of another prime 2026 Duke offer holder in Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) five-star guard Jordan Smith Jr., who now ranks No. 8 among the nation's high school juniors in the eyes of 247Sports.

As for the other Blue Devil target in the cycle, St. John Bosco High School (Calif.) five-star guard Brandon McCoy Jr. — No. 2 on 247Sports but boasting the top composite ranking — hasn't announced any official visits yet.

ALSO READ: Duke Hypes Up Athleticism of Blue Devil Additions

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.

Published |Modified
Matt Giles

MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball