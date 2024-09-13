Top-Shelf Duke Basketball Target Adds Two Visits Elsewhere
Compass Prep (Ariz.) junior forward Miikka Muurinen skyrocketed 38 spots this week to No. 6 overall on 247Sports' 2026 Top Basketball Recruits. So, it's no wonder that the potential Duke basketball prize saw his recruitment heat up this summer to the tune of big-name suitors galore.
Fresh off last weekend's visit with Utah, the 6-foot-10, 195-pound five-star is gearing up for the rest of what has become a packed September slate. Muurinen has scheduled a trip to Michigan this weekend, League Ready confirmed on Thursday, and he'll travel to Arkansas next weekend before touring the Duke basketball program at the end of the month.
Plus, the beyond-his-years 17-year-old from Finland plans to reschedule his Kentucky official visit. Initially, that was supposed to take place this weekend.
There's no doubt that Muurinen is at the center of Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer's early 2026 radar.
The Blue Devils recently checked in on him at Compass Prep. And he remains one of only three prospects in the class who have received an offer from the powerhouse recruiting team in Durham.
Muurinen's visit with the Blue Devils, beginning on Sept. 27, will coincide with that of another prime 2026 Duke offer holder in Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) five-star guard Jordan Smith Jr., who now ranks No. 8 among the nation's high school juniors in the eyes of 247Sports.
As for the other Blue Devil target in the cycle, St. John Bosco High School (Calif.) five-star guard Brandon McCoy Jr. — No. 2 on 247Sports but boasting the top composite ranking — hasn't announced any official visits yet.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.