Duke Basketball Hypes Up Athleticism of Blue Devil Additions

On top of all rotation players standing 6-foot-5 or taller, the 2024-25 Duke basketball roster features formidable high-risers galore.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball freshmen Patrick Ngongba II and Cooper Flagg
Duke basketball freshmen Patrick Ngongba II and Cooper Flagg / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
Duke basketball hasn't released any results from the program's recent athletic tests on the Coach K Center practice courts. But judging by a posted video courtesy of the Blue Devils' social media team this week, the overall takeaway appears to be that the coaches in Durham are more than pleased with the speed, hops, agility, and whatnot that their heralded cast of newcomers displayed.

The caption to the testing highlights below pretty much sums it up: "New guys are some ATHLETES."

Projected Duke basketball freshman starter and potential one-and-done lottery pick Khaman Maluach tips off the clips by darting across the floor in impressively nimble fashion for a 7-foot-2, 250-pound giant:

Next, "Guard built like a linebacker" Sion James, a 6-foot-6, 220-pound graduate and chiseled force who transferred from Tulane, shows the cones who's boss before 6-foot-9, 205-pound rookie phenom forward and forecasted top overall 2025 draft pick Cooper Flagg follows suit.

"Showtime" newbie Isaiah Evans, another five-star prize from Jon Scheyer & Co.'s enviable 2025 recruiting efforts in landing another top-ranked class, exhibits the vertical leap that accompanies his deep toolbox of scoring weapons as 6-foot-6, 175-pound silky wing.

Then, just for kicks in showing off, Maluach reappears in the video to strike his "Bet you can't kiss the rim" pose.

After a quick zoom in on the gladiator calves of "Sion Williamson" James, Flagg wraps it up via a "Casual Eastbay" dunk.

Matt Giles

MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

