Duke Basketball Hypes Up Athleticism of Blue Devil Additions
Duke basketball hasn't released any results from the program's recent athletic tests on the Coach K Center practice courts. But judging by a posted video courtesy of the Blue Devils' social media team this week, the overall takeaway appears to be that the coaches in Durham are more than pleased with the speed, hops, agility, and whatnot that their heralded cast of newcomers displayed.
The caption to the testing highlights below pretty much sums it up: "New guys are some ATHLETES."
Projected Duke basketball freshman starter and potential one-and-done lottery pick Khaman Maluach tips off the clips by darting across the floor in impressively nimble fashion for a 7-foot-2, 250-pound giant:
Next, "Guard built like a linebacker" Sion James, a 6-foot-6, 220-pound graduate and chiseled force who transferred from Tulane, shows the cones who's boss before 6-foot-9, 205-pound rookie phenom forward and forecasted top overall 2025 draft pick Cooper Flagg follows suit.
"Showtime" newbie Isaiah Evans, another five-star prize from Jon Scheyer & Co.'s enviable 2025 recruiting efforts in landing another top-ranked class, exhibits the vertical leap that accompanies his deep toolbox of scoring weapons as 6-foot-6, 175-pound silky wing.
Then, just for kicks in showing off, Maluach reappears in the video to strike his "Bet you can't kiss the rim" pose.
After a quick zoom in on the gladiator calves of "Sion Williamson" James, Flagg wraps it up via a "Casual Eastbay" dunk.
