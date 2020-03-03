Tre Jones Named Finalist for Cousy Award

Tre Jones was named a finalist for the Bob Cousy Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced on Monday. The annual honor now in its seventeenth year recognizes the top point guards in Division I men’s college basketball.

Jones was joined by Devon Dotson of Kansas, Markus Howard of Marquette, Payton Pritchard of Oregon and San Diego State’s Malachi Flynn.

A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 student-athletes in October, which was narrowed to 10 candidates in early February and now five finalists. The winner will be determined by a combination of fan votes and input from the Basketball Hall of Fame’s selection committee. The winner will be presented in Los Angeles on Friday, April 10, 2020.

“For seventeen years, I’ve been privileged to have my name associated with this award that honors the best college point guards,” said Bob Cousy, Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 1971. “It has been a joy to watch many young men develop from elite collegiate athletes to professionals, which creates a unique brotherhood between the former recipients.”

“The point guards on this list have had outstanding seasons thus far and should be proud to be recognized as the best in the collegiate game this season,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. “They continue to show the playmaking and leadership skills that Bob Cousy displayed, which will serve them well as they finish the remainder of the season and compete for a championship.”

Howard was also a finalist last year, when the Cousy Award was won by Murray State’s Ja Morant. Duke has never had a point guard win the award.

Here’s how the finalists measure up: