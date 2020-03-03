BlueDevilCountry
Tre Jones Named Finalist for Cousy Award



Tre Jones was named a finalist for the Bob Cousy Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced on Monday. The annual honor now in its seventeenth year recognizes the top point guards in Division I men’s college basketball.

Jones was joined by Devon Dotson of Kansas, Markus Howard of Marquette, Payton Pritchard of Oregon and San Diego State’s Malachi Flynn.

A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 student-athletes in October, which was narrowed to 10 candidates in early February and now five finalists. The winner will be determined by a combination of fan votes and input from the Basketball Hall of Fame’s selection committee. The winner will be presented in Los Angeles on Friday, April 10, 2020.

“For seventeen years, I’ve been privileged to have my name associated with this award that honors the best college point guards,” said Bob Cousy, Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 1971. “It has been a joy to watch many young men develop from elite collegiate athletes to professionals, which creates a unique brotherhood between the former recipients.”

“The point guards on this list have had outstanding seasons thus far and should be proud to be recognized as the best in the collegiate game this season,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. “They continue to show the playmaking and leadership skills that Bob Cousy displayed, which will serve them well as they finish the remainder of the season and compete for a championship.”

Howard was also a finalist last year, when the Cousy Award was won by Murray State’s Ja Morant. Duke has never had a point guard win the award.

Here’s how the finalists measure up:

cousy award
Basketball

Duke Scoring List: NC State at Duke Update

Duke earned a win over NC State on Monday, and players moved past several big names on the career lists. Austin Rivers and Marques Bolden both got caught on the points list. Get the full report here



Coach K: People Overreacted to Duke Losses

Coach K pointed out Duke had several one-possession wins earlier in the season that could easily have been losses. So when two of those close games didn't turn out in Duke's favor in recent days, people overreacted. Watch



Kevin Keatts: Duke Had All the Winning Plays

Duke won what NC State coach Kevin Keatts called "round two" of the season series, using a zone defense and dominating the boards to beat the Wolfpack by 19. Keatts credited Duke with having "all the winning plays" down the stretch. Watch



Gunnar Holmberg: Coach Cutcliffe Added "a Few Big Wrinkles" to Offense

Duke quarterback Gunnar Holmberg is competing for the starting job under the watchful eye of David Cutcliffe, who is now calling plays for the Blue Devils. Holmberg said it hasn't been a wholesale change to the offense, just "a few big wrinkles." Watch



by

DukeGino

Zone, Role Players Rally Duke Past NC State

Duke found a way to keep NC State out of the paint, by switching to a zone defense that helped the Blue Devils find their transition game. That and a lift from role player Justin Robinson led Duke to a win over the Wolfpack, snapping their losing streak. Read more.



NC State at Duke: Preview and Tale of the Tape

Duke looks for revenge in its rematch with NC State, but the Blue Devils really just need to get back to winning as the final week of the regular season opens. Here's how Duke matches up with the Wolfpack.



by

Ryguy3

NC State at Duke: Gameday Open Thread

Duke looks to snap its late season spiral against the team that started it, when NC State travels to Durham. We'll have analysis and updates from courtside all night long. Feel free to share your thoughts



Duke Sees NCAA Title Odds Tumble In Latest Update

Duke has lost three of the last four games, and bookmakers have lost confidence in the Blue Devils. In their monthly update of NCAA title odds, Duke has tumbled from the spot as favorite to win the title. Vernon Carey has also seen his Player of the Year chances take a hit. Read more



Gunnar Holmberg Returns to Field: "Getting My Legs Back Under Me"

Quarterback Gunnar Holmberg returned to the practice field for the opening of Duke's spring ball, after missing all of last season with a knee injury. He discussed his status and the Blue Devils' quarterback competition. Watch



What's Wrong With Duke: Perimeter Defense Tops List

While fans are upset with player rotations, inconsistent scoring and dozens of other factors during Duke's late-season slump, the real issue may be teams following the blueprint that has been there all season. Read more

