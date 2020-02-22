BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Tre Jones After NC State: We Deserved What Happened Tonight

ShawnKrest

Duke was routed by NC State on Wednesday, traveling to Raleigh and trailing wire-to-wire in an 88-66 loss.

Sophomore point guard Tre Jones said that the Blue Devils weren’t ready to play.

“I think just our focus, our hunger,” Jones said. “We didn’t have the same level of intensity coming out tonight before the game and everything, and it showed right away. Their crowd got behind them and they kept going.”

Duke is obviously a very young team, but Jones wasn’t willing to use that an excuse. “You can say that, but we’ve played in a lot of games now,” he said. “So we’ve got to come out ready. No more excuses this deep into the season. We’ve got to put this behind us but learn from it and not do it anymore.”

Duke struggled early in the ACC season but seemed to be on a roll with a seven-game losing streak before hitting the NC State buzzsaw.

“You definitely think that a little bit,” Jones said, “but obviously, it’s possible at any time with how we were playing, the level of focus we have. It comes down to all of us being more prepared, being more ready for the start of the game, being hungrier. When some of us aren’t ready, we’ve got to get on each other rather than just letting it keep going. It’s on all of us to pick it up.”

“I mean we deserved what happened tonight,” he continued. “We didn’t play like ourselves at all. We’re just going to have to learn from it. It’s something we can learn from for sure. It’s not going to break us, not going to define us.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Virginia Tech at Duke: Preview and Tale of the Tape

Duke looks to rebound after a blowout loss at NC State earlier this week. A tough Virginia Tech team that led Duke at halftime in the first game travels to Cameron to challenge the Blue Devils. Here's how the teams measure up.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Vernon Carey: They Just Punched Us in the Mouth

Duke center Vernon Carey Jr. wasn't happy with the team's effort in the loss at NC State saying that the Wolfpack hit the Blue Devils in the mouth. Watch

ShawnKrest

Loss to NC State Shakes Up Duke's Bracket Projections

A week ago, just about all the experts agreed Duke was headed for a No. 2 seed in the East behind San Diego State. What a difference a blowout loss to NC State makes. Duke is on the move in the latest round of bracketology. Read more

ShawnKrest

Coach K: Our Team Obviously Felt Tonight They Didn’t Need a Win

Duke got trounced by NC State, 88-66. Coach Mike Krzyzewski said the Blue Devils were against an opponent that was desperate for a win and couldn't match that desperation. Watch

ShawnKrest

Duke Scoring List: At NC State Update

Duke only managed 66 points at NC State, but it was enough for several players to move up scoring lists. Tyus Jones and Greg Koubek both got passed, among others. Get the full report here.

ShawnKrest

Down Goes Duke: NC State Pummels Blue Devils

Duke arrived in Raleigh with a seven-game winning streak. NC State needed a win to get on the right side of the bubble.

ShawnKrest

by

Nick4400

Coach K: Duke Was "Not Competitive Tonight"

Duke was routed by NC State on Wednesday night, and coach Mike Krzyzewski said his team wasn't competitive. "We didn’t give them a very good game, and that’s on all of us.” Watch

ShawnKrest

Duke at NC State: Gameday Open Thread

Duke takes its seven-game winning streak to Raleigh, which has not been kind to the Blue Devils in recent years. Duke will try to avoid the upset at the hands of the Wolfpack. We'll have updates and analysis from courtside all night. Feel free to chime in with your thoughts

ShawnKrest

by

Dillon88

Coach K on Duke's Loss at NC State: "This Isn't an XBox Game. It's a Human Being Game"

"Sometimes when you eat too much, you’re not as hungry. When you need something, you’re really hungry. And when those two meet, a lot of times, the team that needs it the most kicks the other team’s butt." Watch

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones on Playing at PNC Arena: "The Fans Can Only Do So Much"

Duke has lost more than its won recently when it travels to NC State, but point guard Tre Jones isn't intimidated as the Blue Devils head to PNC Arena on Wednesday. Watch

ShawnKrest

by

Dillon88