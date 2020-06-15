BlueDevilCountry
Two More Blue Devils Find MLB Homes

ShawnKrest

A day after Bryce Jarvis set Duke baseball history, the Blue Devils lost a player from their recruiting class in the 2020 MLB Draft.

Evan Carter, an outfielder from Elizabethton High School in Tennessee, was selected by the Texas Rangers in the second round, 50 overall.

The 17-year-old Carter had signed with Duke. He told SI.com’s Inside the Rangers that the decision between the Rangers and Duke was a “no-brainer.”

"It's a great organization," Carter said via Zoom call on Thursday night. "I'm truly blessed to be a part of their family and I thank God for the opportunity to be a part of it."

Carter also pitched for his high school team, as well as playing safety and receiver on the football team.

He wasn’t expected to be chosen so early, but with teams putting a priority on signability during a shortened five-round draft, he was prioritized by Texas due to his willingness to bypass the Blue Devils.

"Earlier today, we had been talking back and forth," Carter said. "You have your hopes. You never know until your name is called, but I was fortunate enough to hear my name called."

"He's an unbelievable kid," said Rangers Senior Director of Amateur Scouting Kip Fagg. "We saw him last summer. We saw him in the fall. Actually, the last game I saw this spring before the pandemic, I was in Elizabethton, Tennessee. I was in front of the family a couple of times. Unbelievable family. Unbelievable kid. He was the valedictorian of his high school. It's incredible. He's a five-tool player. We feel like we beat a lot of teams."

Four-year Blue Devil Matt Mervis didn’t hear his name called during the draft, but he signed with the Chicago Cubs afterward as an undrafted free agent.

Mervis pitched and played first base for Duke. He had a career record of 6-2 on the mound with a 5.49 ERA. At the plate, he hit .278 with nine home runs and 46 RBI.

He showed significant improvement in his last two seasons, hitting six home runs in 2019 and hitting three in this year’s abbreviated 15-game season. He also improved his average by 14 points and his OPS by 247.

Wendell Moore Jr. Organizes Peaceful Protest in Charlotte

Duke sophomore Wendell Moore Jr. organized a peaceful protest march in support of justice for black communities. Moore had the full support of current and former Blue Devils, and Coach K called to tell him he was proud.

ShawnKrest

Incoming Duke Players Get Their Jersey Numbers

Duke released its roster for next season, giving us a look at the jersey numbers the newest Blue Devils will be wearing in 2020-21.

ShawnKrest

Chris Rumph II Named Preseason All-American

Duke junior defensive end Chris Rumph II became the first Blue Devil since Joe Giles-Harris in 2017 to be named to a Walter Camp Foundation All-American team when he was chosen to the preseason second team.

ShawnKrest

Bryce Jarvis Becomes Highest-Drafted Player in Duke History

Righthander Bryce Jarvis was selected No. 18 overall in the MLB Draft by Arizona, becoming Duke's second first-rounder ever and the highest selected Blue Devil in history.

ShawnKrest

Zion Williamson's Former Agent Gives Details of Alleged Benefits

The agent suing Zion Williamson provided details about housing, cars and text message negotiations that strongly imply that the one-and-done star may have received benefits to attend Duke as the lawsuit took another dramatic turn.

ShawnKrest

Jay Bilas Responds to Duke A.D. Statement

Former Blue Devil player and assistant Jay Bilas responded to concerns over NIL rights raised by Duke athletics director Kevin White. Bilas, an outspoken critic of the NCAA, called White's statement "stunning in its tone deafness."

ShawnKrest

Duke Offers Four-Star Offensive Tackle P.J. Williams

Duke made its second offer to a member of Dickinson (Texas) High's football and basketball teams, reaching out to four-star 2022 offensive tackle Patrick "P.J." Williams.

ShawnKrest

Duke A.D. Kevin White Expresses Concern over NIL Legislation

Duke athletics director Kevin White has concerns over the new name-image-likeness legislation in the NCAA. He worries about the impact on recruiting, as well as the possibility that female athletes and Olympic sports could be shortchanged

ShawnKrest

Duke Loses Top RB Target Trevion Cooley

Duke needs to add one or two running backs in the class of 2021, but the Blue Devils suffered a setback when top target Trevion Cooley, expected by many to choose Duke, committed to Louisville.

ShawnKrest

Mark Williams Fell For Duke When Attending Sister's Games

Incoming freshman big man Mark Williams has visited Cameron Indoor Stadium several times, while attending games of his sister Elizabeth--a women's legend and four-time All-ACC player.

ShawnKrest