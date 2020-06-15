Two More Blue Devils Find MLB Homes

A day after Bryce Jarvis set Duke baseball history, the Blue Devils lost a player from their recruiting class in the 2020 MLB Draft.

Evan Carter, an outfielder from Elizabethton High School in Tennessee, was selected by the Texas Rangers in the second round, 50 overall.

The 17-year-old Carter had signed with Duke. He told SI.com’s Inside the Rangers that the decision between the Rangers and Duke was a “no-brainer.”

"It's a great organization," Carter said via Zoom call on Thursday night. "I'm truly blessed to be a part of their family and I thank God for the opportunity to be a part of it."

Carter also pitched for his high school team, as well as playing safety and receiver on the football team.

He wasn’t expected to be chosen so early, but with teams putting a priority on signability during a shortened five-round draft, he was prioritized by Texas due to his willingness to bypass the Blue Devils.

"Earlier today, we had been talking back and forth," Carter said. "You have your hopes. You never know until your name is called, but I was fortunate enough to hear my name called."

"He's an unbelievable kid," said Rangers Senior Director of Amateur Scouting Kip Fagg. "We saw him last summer. We saw him in the fall. Actually, the last game I saw this spring before the pandemic, I was in Elizabethton, Tennessee. I was in front of the family a couple of times. Unbelievable family. Unbelievable kid. He was the valedictorian of his high school. It's incredible. He's a five-tool player. We feel like we beat a lot of teams."

Four-year Blue Devil Matt Mervis didn’t hear his name called during the draft, but he signed with the Chicago Cubs afterward as an undrafted free agent.

Mervis pitched and played first base for Duke. He had a career record of 6-2 on the mound with a 5.49 ERA. At the plate, he hit .278 with nine home runs and 46 RBI.

He showed significant improvement in his last two seasons, hitting six home runs in 2019 and hitting three in this year’s abbreviated 15-game season. He also improved his average by 14 points and his OPS by 247.