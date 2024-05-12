Duke Basketball Transfer Slated to Battle as Visitor in Cameron
Jaden Schutt, a former four-star recruit from Illinois and one of seven players in Jon Scheyer's first recruiting class as Duke basketball head coach, is taking his talents to Virginia Tech, the 6-foot-3, 190-pound guard told On3's Joe Tipton on Saturday night.
As a freshman in Durham, Jaden Schutt saw action in only 14 contests, shooting 35.0 percent from 3-point land while averaging 2.1 points and 1.1 rebounds across his 6.9 minutes per outing.
But he and Scheyer decided his best move was to redshirt this past season as a sophomore. And in January, Schutt underwent left knee surgery.
The 21-year-old entered the portal on April 15 and is now the third of seven outbound Blue Devil transfers this offseason to commit to a fellow ACC school. Freshman forward TJ Power is headed to Virginia, and sophomore center Christian Reeves will play for Clemson.
Of those three, only Schutt is slated to play in Cameron Indoor Stadium as a visitor next season, as the ACC schedule includes only road matchups for the Blue Devils against Virginia and Clemson.
Meanwhile, senior guard and two-year Blue Devil captain Jeremy Roach is committed to Baylor for his final year of college eligibility, sophomore forward Mark Mitchell pledged his allegiance to Missouri, and freshman forward Sean Stewart is off to Ohio State. The only former Duke basketball talent in the portal who hasn't announced his decision yet is junior guard Jaylen Blakes.
