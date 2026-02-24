‘Duke Effect’ Was in Full Swing at Capital One Arena Saturday
This past Saturday night's heavyweight bout between then-No. 3 Duke (25-2, 13-1 ACC) and then-No. 1 Michigan was one of the most highly anticipated college basketball games of the entire season, and it didn't disappoint.
Michigan and Duke entered the contest as the top two teams in both the NCAA NET Rankings and at KenPom, respectively. Both were the top two overall defenses at KenPom as well.
With both programs riding win streaks heading into the contest, it had the makeup to be the best game of the entire 2025-26 campaign. It might not have been the prettiest battle in the world, but it was a fantastic watch in a great atmosphere.
The Blue Devils ultimately won the game, 68-63, in an impressive defensive showing from both sides. Duke limited a Wolverines' squad that averages about 90 points per game to just 63, their lowest point total all year. This was just the second game this season in which Michigan has been held to under 70 points.
As a result, Duke will now jump to the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press Top 25 as well as become the top overall projected seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament. The contest lived up to the hype, and the crowd it drew shows how hyped up this game was.
Duke vs. Michigan Drew Fans Better Than Any Other Neutral Site Game
Duke took on Michigan at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., home of the Washington Wizards. This is the second year in a row that Jon Scheyer has scheduled a premier non-conference game for Duke in February.
In 2025, the Blue Devils faced Illinois at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 22. Duke won that game 110-67.
Saturday's bout between likely the top two teams in college basketball drew a pretty wild viewership. Duke vs. Michigan tallied an attendance of 20,537. This makes the game the highest-attended neutral-site game this season, as well as the largest crowd for a college basketball game ever at Capital One Arena.
‘The Duke Effect’ in Full Swing
As one of the most storied programs in the sport with a fanbase that travels, Duke is always going to fill arenas, which makes including it in games at NBA arenas that are harder to fill for a college game extremely valuable.
Duke is also the most-watched team in college basketball this season. The Blue Devils' neutral court win on Thanksgiving over Arkansas drew 6.8 million viewers, and their road date in Chapel Hill against North Carolina (21-6, 9-5 ACC) drew 3.5 million.
