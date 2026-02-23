Duke Facing New Burning Question After Premier Win

No. 3 Duke (25-2, 13-1 ACC) made one heck of a statement on Saturday night in Washington, D.C., as the Blue Devils took down No. 1 Michigan 68-63 at Capital One Arena in what could be the best win of the entire college basketball season. Duke will almost definitely now move to the top spot in the Associated Press Top 25 and become the top projected overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

What's so encouraging for Duke fans following the victory is the fact that the Blue Devils didn't play a perfect game by any means. Duke was just 6-of-19 (32%) from three-point range, had to have freshman sensation Cameron Boozer sit on the bench for extended time in the second half due to foul trouble, and committed 11 turnovers.

However, Duke was able to control the areas of the game that it needed to. It outscored Michigan 34-24 in the paint while outrebounding the Wolverines 41-28 overall and 13-8 on the offensive glass. The Blue Devils tallied 18 second-chance points to Michigan's 11.

Against a dominant Michigan frontcourt that features 6'9" Morez Johnson, 6'9" Yaxel Lendeborg, and 7'3" Aday Mara, Duke's frontline with Cameron Boozer, Patrick Ngongba, and Maliq Brown was able to contain the unit and outplay them for the most part.

Biggest Statement Duke Made With Win Over Michigan

Following the marquee victory, Duke is now 13-2 in Quadrant 1 games, 16-2 across the first two quadrants, and 9-2 against AP Top 25 opponents. The Blue Devils own more Quad 1 victories and more victories over ranked teams than any other club in college basketball.

Duke maintained its lead in the second half on a neutral floor against a Michigan team that had beaten 10 teams by 30 or more points this season, mostly while Boozer was on the bench with four fouls.

In several of the Blue Devils' signature victories this year, Boozer has been the clear catalyst on the offensive side of the ball, which sparked concerns as to whether Duke was relying on Boozer too heavily.

It just made a major statement controlling the second half without the National Player of the Year frontrunner on the court, which sparks a new burning question: Who can take down Duke?

With much more that could've gone right, the Blue Devils' signature win certainly lets the rest of the nation know they are the team to beat come postseason time.

What’s Next for Duke?

The Blue Devils will take the court next on the road on Feb. 24 against Notre Dame (12-15, 3-11 ACC).

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.