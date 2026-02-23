How Duke Silenced Doubters Saturday Against Michigan

No. 3 Duke (25-2, 13-1 ACC) will become the new No. 1 team in the Associated Press Top 25 and the new top projected overall seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament after taking down No. 1 Michigan 68-63 at Capital One Arena on Saturday night. The Blue Devils now officially own the best overall resume in college basketball.

Duke is now 13-2 in Quadrant 1, 16-2 across the first two quadrants, and 9-2 against AP Top 25 opponents. It boasts the most Quad 1 victories and the most victories over ranked teams than any other program in the sport this year.

Before this signature victory, it felt like the Blue Devils fell under the radar at times in terms of true national title favorite conversations. Duke has been a projected 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament for the better part of the season, but now it will be generally viewed as the team to beat in March and hopefully early April.

Duke's two losses this season have come by a combined four points, and it held double-digit leads in both of those games. Those losses include an 82-81 defeat at Madison Square Garden to No. 13 Texas Tech in December and a 71-68 loss at No. 16 North Carolina (21-6, 9-5 ACC) in early February.

Duke’s Issues Closing Out Games Sparked Concern

Dating back to last season, Duke has struggled with closing out big games, sparking concern about whether that could be the reason the Blue Devils wouldn't cut down the nets in Indianapolis.

Against Houston in the Final Four last season, Duke held a 14-point lead with just over eight minutes to go. It proceeded to crumble and fall to the Cougars 70-67.

In its loss to the Red Raiders in December, Duke was up by as many as 17 points in the second half before giving that lead away, which ended in an eventual one-point loss. Against North Carolina, the Blue Devils held double-digit leads in both halves, then was outscored 16-6 in the final six minutes to lose 71-68.

With several occurrences of the Blue Devils being unable to maintain leads late against marquee opponents, it understandably raised questions into if they could win six games in a row in the NCAA Tournament.

Blue Devils Silence Doubters Against Wolverines

In the biggest possible moment on a neutral floor, Duke proved it can close out big games as it kept the No. 1 team in the nation at arm's reach down the stretch.

The Blue Devils controlled the contest for the majority of the second half, but the Wolverines were eventually able to bring the tally close with time running out.

Duke held a 57-49 lead with just over six minutes to go, generating that margin with freshman sensation Cameron Boozer on the bench due to foul trouble. Then, a quick 7-0 run allowed Michigan to bring the score to 57-56 with just under four to play.

It felt like another situation where the Blue Devils could let another late lead slip away, leaving another marquee win opportunity on the table. But this time was different.

Jon Scheyer called fantastic offensive action out of the under-four media timeout, and Duke proceeded to outscore the Wolverines 11-7 for the remainder of the game to seal a huge victory.

Duke now knows it has the makeup and poise to beat any team in college basketball.

