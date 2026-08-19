2 Early Standouts From Duke Football Fall Camp

The Duke football program is very difficult to assess as we near the 2026 college football season.

After the Blue Devils became one of the biggest victims of this offseason's portal cycle, resulting in a myriad of significant departures on both sides of the ball, head coach Manny Diaz and his staff were forced to pivot.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The coaching staff did a solid job bringing in capable newcomers, or at least some who show real intrigue as they make the leap to the Power Conference level. Nonetheless, the Blue Devils have many roster decisions to make before they kick things off at Wallace Wade Stadium on Sep. 5 against Tulane.

Duke recently had its first scrimmage of fall practice, and there was plenty to take away. Let's go through two main standouts.

Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) throws the football during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Jaivon Solomon

Duke's wide receiver room was completely depleted after its top three wideouts from 2025 departed this offseason. Cooper Barkate, Duke's first 1,000-yard receiver since Jamison Crowder in 2014, transferred to Miami; Que'Sean brown transferred to Virginia Tech; and Sahmir Hagans exhausted his collegiate eligibility.

The Blue Devils brought in two transfers, Jared Richardson (Penn) and Javen Nicholas (Charlotte), who are expected to be their top two pass-catchers this season. However, the third receiver spot feels like an open competition.

Aug 28, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jayden Moore (8) spins off the tackle by Elon Phoenix defensive back Darren James-Hamilton (8) during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Young guys Jaivon Solomon, Jayden Moore, and Jamien Little feel like the most likely candidates to earn that spot, but Solomon seemed to separate himself in the scrimmage.

The redshirt freshman caught three passes for 50 yards and two touchdowns, accounting for two of the Blue Devils' four total receiving touchdowns on the day. Who's to say where the WR3 battle stands, but Solomon might have just created a little separation.

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (12) is wrapped by Duke Blue Devils defensive end Bryce Davis (14) during the first half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DE Bryce Davis

Sophomore Bryce Davis isn't a household name just yet, but Duke fans are expecting a big-time year from the former 4-star recruit. According to 247Sports, Davis is the highest-rated recruit in Duke football history. As a freshman, he recorded 10 total tackles and a pass deflection.

In the scrimmage, Davis notched two sacks for losses of seven and six yards, respectively. On a Duke defensive line littered with new faces, Davis is primed to be a mainstay in that unit. The sophomore leading the Blue Devils in sacks would not be a surprise, as he might be the most talented player on the D-line for Diaz and Co. in 2026.

The Blue Devils will need to return closer to 2024 form defensively to be successful, and Davis will be a big part of that operation.