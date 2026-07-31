Why I'm Buying Hype Around Jared Richardson for Duke Football

The Duke football program has many questions to answer throughout training camp on both sides of the ball.

On the offensive side, those questions seem to be a bit more prevalent. Odds are the Blue Devils will need to run through their defense to be consistently successful in 2026, although the offense is really hard to gauge.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke head coach Manny Diaz talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At several positions on that side of the football, Duke will have brand new faces taking on critical roles. It is simply just difficult to project how many of these mid-major transfers will translate to Power Conference football right away.

The Blue Devils lost their top three wideouts from a season ago: Cooper Barkate transferred to Miami, Que'Sean Brown transferred to Virginia Tech, and Sahmir Hagans exhausted his collegiate eligibility.

That means Duke is searching for its next WR1. Penn transfer Jared Richardson seems to be the most fit to replace Barkate in that role.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Sahmir Hagans (2) reacts after a play in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jared Richardson Will See Heavy Targets

Duke's passing game will look vastly different from last season, making it really hard to project how big a step back it will take. Head coach Manny Diaz will replace star quarterback Darian Mensah with San Jose State transfer Walker Eget. Barkate, Brown, and Hagans will be replaced by Richardson, Charlotte transfer Javen Nicholas, and likely one of the young returners for Duke, such as Jaivon Solomon or Jayden Moore.

Richardson has the makeup of a WR1 in the ACC. At 6'2" and 220 pounds, Richardson was dominant for three straight years as a Quaker.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Cooper Barkate (18) runs the ball against Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Lardarius Webb Jr. (20) during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Across his career at Penn, the Pennsylvania native totaled 193 receptions for 2,505 yards and 27 touchdowns. 2025 was his breakout campaign.

In his final season with the Quakers, Richardson led the Ivy League in receptions (80) and receiving touchdowns (12), while finishing second in the conference in receiving yards (1,033).

Aug 29, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte 49ers wide receiver Javen Nicholas (5) runs for yards after catch defended by Appalachian State Mountaineers defensive back Zyeir Gamble (5) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jared Richardson Poised for Big Year

Duke has other talented wide receiver options, but Richardson makes the most sense as the top receiving threat for Eget. The 2025 First Team FCS Football Central All-American was arguably the top receiver in the Ivy for a large part of his career, and now will have Eget as a QB, who boasts a pretty strong deep ball.

Richardson's size and resume throughout his collegiate career speak for themselves. Duke has to replace a massive chunk of its receiving production from a season ago. The Blue Devils' offense likely won't be nearly as prolific as it was last year, but Richardson is a guy I'm really excited to watch.