Duke Football Mailbag: Biggest Questions in Camp So Far

The Duke Blue Devils might be one of the most interesting teams to follow in college football this season.

Coming off the program's first ACC Championship since 1989, a myriad of significant departures on both sides of the ball left the Blue Devils littered with question marks heading into Year 3 under head coach Manny Diaz.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke head coach Manny Diaz talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is certainly room for Duke fans to have hope heading into 2026, but a lot of things will have to go right if the Blue Devils are going to be legitimately competitive in the ACC once again.

Let's go over a few of the biggest questions surrounding the team through the first part of fall camp.

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) passes the football against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine during the first quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Which Position Battles Are Most Prominent?

Especially on the offensive side of the ball, the Blue Devils have position battles at a ton of different spots on the field.

San Jose State transfer Walker Eget and redshirt freshman Dan Mahan are currently battling for the starting quarterback spot, and Diaz has said that it could be a while before a starter is decided. I currently give the edge to Eget, so long as he gets healthy, due to his two seasons of experience as a starting QB.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Dan Mahan (12) celebrates defeating the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Additionally, the wide receiver room is completely overhauled after the Blue Devils' top three wideouts from last season departed. Penn transfer Jared Richardson and Charlotte transfer Javen Nicholas seem to be the favorites for the top two spots. Then, young guys like Jaivon Solomon, Jayden Moore, and Jamien Little will fight for that WR3 spot.

Diaz also said that there are "no jobs claimed" in the secondary when camp started. Duke brought in a few intriguing additions, but there are also returning secondary pieces who will battle for spots.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) receives a hand off in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Big of a Step Back Will Duke Take Offensively?

The Blue Devils boasted what was likely the best offensive unit in the ACC last season, leading the conference in points per game (34.6) and total touchdowns (63). Duke has lost its star quarterback, top three wide receivers, and both starting tackles from that offensive staff.

Now, Duke brought in intriguing pieces such as Richardson and Nicholas, along with Coastal Carolina transfer Nick Del Grande and California transfer Braden Miller on the offensive line. Key contributors Nate Sheppard and Jeremiah Hasley also returned, which is a huge deal.

It's hard to gauge how drastic a step back the offense will take, given the roster's unproven nature. I still think this Duke offense will be effective, but it's hard to imagine it's as potent as it was in 2025.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils tight end Jeremiah Hasley (85) runs the ball for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Is Duke's Realistic Ceiling in 2026?

Duke has won nine games in both seasons under Diaz, and if he can do it for a third time in a row, this would probably be the most impressive nine-win campaign of his three.

Diaz has maximized the roster he has been given in each season in Durham. Additionally, there are plenty of winnable games on the Blue Devils' 2026 schedule. In terms of a realistic "ceiling," I'd say eight or nine wins certainly checks that box in a wide-open ACC.