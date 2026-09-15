2 Main Takeaways From Duke Football Snap Counts vs. Illinois

The Duke Blue Devils came to show on Saturday against the Illinois Fighting Illini that they can win football games this season, with both the offense and defense continuing to evolve.

Head coach Manny Diaz leads his program to a 2-0 start and returns to Durham this upcoming weekend against Stanford for their first ACC bout of the regular season. Confidence is high following two wins over respectable programs in Tulane and Illinois, and there is a growing sense that the Blue Devils could be ready to take another step.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz watches from the sidelines during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, I took a look at the snap counts via Pro Football Focus from Saturday’s game to confirm what I saw. Positive change in the air on both sides of the ball. Here are my two main takeaways from the snap counts from this past weekend’s triumph in Champaign, Illinois.

Heavy Tight End Usage

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils tight end Jeremiah Hasley (85) runs the ball against Tulane Green Wave linebacker Jah'rie Garner (48) at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you have a running back like Nate Sheppard who can tout the rock 20-plus times, you need all of the bigger bodies you can to block for him in the run game. Looking at Duke’s offensive snap counts, I wasn’t surprised by how much offensive coordinator Jonathan Brewer used his tight ends.

Jeremiah Hasley played 58 of a possible 60 snaps, including every run-blocking snap (36), on Saturday, with backup Louisville transfer Nate Kurisky getting 28 run-blocking reps and F-move end Jake Taylor playing 32 total snaps with a fairly even dose of passing downs (12) and rushing plays (20). Brewer loved using Taylor in motion into a split zone or as an insert blocker to the second level.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils tight end Nate Kurisky (44) slips the tackle of Illinois Fighting Illini defensive lineman Darrell Prater (96) during the second half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Saturday taught us anything, it is that this tight end usage will be frequent for weeks to come. Brewer used a mix of 12, 13, and 14 personnel, using each grouping uniquely to keep Illinois’ defense off balance against the run. Ethical football is returning to our screens, at long last.

Duke’s Transfer Cornerbacks Takeover

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils cornerback Dylan Flowers (0) stops Illinois Fighting Illini running back Ca'Lil Valentine (5) near the end zone during the first half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering the season, I expected Landan Callahan and Kimari Robinson to take over as the starting cornerbacks. By Week 2, the Blue Devils have inserted all three of their transfers at the position into the lineup.

Montana transfer Kyon Loud led all defensive players in snaps with 71, while Western Kentucky’s Dylan Flowers followed with 63 snaps. Northwestern acquisition Evan Smith, who tallied a critical interception in the fourth quarter, saw significant playing time at nickel on Saturday, with 43 of his 47 snaps coming in the role.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils linebacker Luke Mergott (34) and cornerback Evan Smith (4) tackle Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Hudson Clement (13) during the second half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s become clear that Diaz and defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke have come to trust their new transfer additions as critical pieces to the defensive infrastructure, subsequently beating out the veterans Callahan and Robinson for the top nickel roles, including transfer Che Ojarikre, who played just 11 snaps against Illinois.