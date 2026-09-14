What Duke Football's Win Over Illinois Signals Going Forward
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Last fall, the Duke Blue Devils were humbled in Durham by the 11th-ranked Illinois Fighting Illini, 45-19, after committing five turnovers. The team looked for revenge on Saturday in Champaign, Illinois, and got the job done in a tight contest.
The Blue Devils, off the back of star running back Nate Sheppard and a stout fourth-quarter defense, secured a big non-conference road win against one of the better programs in the Big Ten, 31-27.
With a favorable schedule ahead and ACC play starting next week, the Blue Devils must be thinking about what's possible in the games to come after a 2-0 start. The answer is endless possibilities, with the toughest portion of the schedule still far out.
Coach Diaz’s Program Already Exceeding Expectations
This may be an overreaction to the Blue Devils' win this past weekend, but it is hard not to be impressed by coach Manny Diaz and his staff for getting the players into positions to succeed each season, regardless of talent level on both sides of the ball.
One of the biggest signs of improvement was the Blue Devils' passing game, which saw quarterback Walker Eget rebound from a lowly first start with 206 yards and three touchdowns on 15 of 21 attempts. Wide receiver Jonah Burton and tight end Jeremiah Hasley carried the load while Sheppard secured a couple of scoring receptions himself.
Diaz’s defense stood tall in the fourth quarter with critical stops, including an interception by cornerback Evan Smith, who saw action at nickelback late in the game. While there are still things to iron out, it is hard not to be excited about Duke football, especially with the best running back in the country at the helm.
Nate Sheppard May Carry Duke the Rest of the Way
What I saw from Sheppard on Saturday is what I'd expect from someone like Bijan Robinson, Saquon Barkley, or Jahmyr Gibbs on Sundays. I’m not saying Sheppard is on their level, but his skill set and physical abilities made him look out of place…almost as though he shouldn’t be playing at this level of football competition.
Sheppard is proving Doak Walker Award preseason voters wrong with each game, and at this rate, he could be on his way to more than just being the country’s best running back. Sheppard is a special running back who could break off for a big play in a heartbeat.
With the way he has played, along with continued improvements on both sides of the ball, Duke could very well be undefeated when they play North Carolina on Oct. 17.
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Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft