Why Early-Season Illinois Victory Crucial for Duke Football
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The Duke football program is off to a hot start to the 2026 campaign.
This Saturday, Duke walked into Champaign and took down Illinois, 31-27, taking advantage of a huge non-conference victory early in the season.
Obviously, taking down a formidable Big Ten opponent, especially on the road, pays dividends for a club looking to build some early momentum. However, this win over the Fighting Illini raises Duke's true ceiling for the regular season.
This time last year, Duke hosted Illinois, and we had the same discussions. A year ago, the Blue Devils lost 45-19 at home. Now, they can use this early-season charge for the remainder of the year.
Duke Has a Favorable Slate Coming Up
Stealing a win over a solid opponent was so important for Duke mainly because of the schedule it has coming up. The Blue Devils will play four straight very winnable games, and this win over the Fighting Illini opens the door for another eight- or nine-win year under head coach Manny Diaz.
Over its next four outings, Duke will host Stanford, host William & Mary, face Georgia Tech in Atlanta, and host North Carolina. All four of those games are winnable, meaning a 5-1 or 6-0 start to the year for Duke is very much in play.
This early slate matters because, after the rivalry bout with the Tar Heels, Duke will run into some heavy hitters. Following the matchup with UNC, the Blue Devils will take on No. 25 Virginia on the road. Later in the season, they will also play NC State and Miami on the road and host Clemson.
ACC Feels Pretty Open
It remains to be seen how good the Wolfpack or Tigers are, but Miami is clearly the cream of the crop in the ACC. Picking up just one signature win early creates a cushion for the Blue Devils going forward with their remaining schedule.
Through two weeks of the regular season, the ACC as a whole still feels pretty wide open. Squads like Louisville, SMU, and Virginia look like they are approaching the top tier of the league, but Duke will only play one of those teams in the regular season.
Most of the Blue Devils' conference slate is legitimately winnable games. Stacking an early win over a Big Ten opponent not only builds momentum going forward, but also lets the ACC know Duke is a true threat in the league once again.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine