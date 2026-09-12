Sheppard, Defensive Stops Lead Duke to Win: Biggest Takeaways

Once down 10 points at multiple moments, the Duke Blue Devils prevailed with a 31-27 victory over the Illinois Fighting Illini, improving to a 2-0 start ahead of conference play.

It wasn't pretty, especially on the defensive side of the ball for three quarters. Head coach Manny Diaz leaned on star running back Nate Sheppard and a bounce-back game from Walker Eget to avenge last season's blowout defeat in Durham to the Illini. With that in mind, here are some of the biggest takeaways from Saturday's victory in Champaign, Illinois.

Walker Eget Rebounds With Strong Day

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Walker Eget (2) brings the ball back while Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Bradley Smith (63) blocks Tulane Green Wave defensive lineman Derrick Shepard Jr. (94) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The passing game showed up this weekend after a rough opening game against Tulane a week ago. San Jose State transfer Walker Eget was a big piece of the Blue Devils' success against Illinois, completing 15 of his 21 pass attempts for 206 yards and three touchdowns.

Some of the throws Eget made raised eyebrows —the type of throws that you see on Sundays with middle-of-the-field shots, layered seam throws, and quality ball placement. He gave pass-catchers such as star tight end Jeremiah Hasley (53 yards), wide receiver Jonah Burton (76 yards), and Sheppard (41 receiving yards, two TDs) chances to make plays in space.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive lineman Pat Farrell (52) brings down Duke Blue Devils quarterback Walker Eget (2) during the first half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Eget did suffer an injury in the fourth quarter, but returned on the final drive of the game. This is something to monitor as the Blue Devils head back to Durham to take on Stanford.

Defense Performs When It Mattered Most

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils cornerback Dylan Flowers (0) stops Illinois Fighting Illini running back Ca'Lil Valentine (5) near the end zone during the first half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For much of the game, Duke's defense struggled to make plays at the first and second level. Gap integrity was lost at times, and a lack of space seemed to be a major issue for most of the afternoon. The biggest play they allowed was a 40-yard touchdown reception by Collin Dixon, who went on to torment the Blue Devils with 11 catches for 166 yards and two more scores for the hat trick.

However, Diaz's defense started to adjust and tighten up in the fourth quarter with two fourth-down stops and an interception by Northwestern transfer cornerback Evan Smith, who began seeing nickel reps late. Sophomore safety Andrew Pellicciotta led both teams in total tackles (11) and solo stops (9), becoming the last line of defense numerous times.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz, left, on the sidelines against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke's defense must perform better, especially their pass rush. That aspect went silent on Saturday, and the second level of the defense, which is supposed to be the strength of the unit, failed too many times.

Nate Sheppard Begins To Establish Place in CFB

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) celebrates his second quarter touchdown with teammates against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The sophomore running back is special, plain and simple. Sheppard followed up his 227-yard performance against Tulane with 188 scrimmage yards and three total touchdowns, including two in the air. When the advanced statistics roll out in the coming days, there is a good chance Sheppard will lead the way in broken tackles by a country mile.

What I saw Sheppard do on Saturday made me adamant that he could do this on Sunday, two years from now. The Blue Devils have an incredible talent who has the ultimate combination you look for in a workhorse running back. We knew he would be that type for Duke this season, but his play has been elite for two weeks. If he keeps this up, we should be talking about something much bigger than the Doak Walker Award.