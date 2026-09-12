Sheppard, Defensive Stops Lead Duke to Win: Biggest Takeaways
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Once down 10 points at multiple moments, the Duke Blue Devils prevailed with a 31-27 victory over the Illinois Fighting Illini, improving to a 2-0 start ahead of conference play.
It wasn't pretty, especially on the defensive side of the ball for three quarters. Head coach Manny Diaz leaned on star running back Nate Sheppard and a bounce-back game from Walker Eget to avenge last season's blowout defeat in Durham to the Illini. With that in mind, here are some of the biggest takeaways from Saturday's victory in Champaign, Illinois.
Walker Eget Rebounds With Strong Day
The passing game showed up this weekend after a rough opening game against Tulane a week ago. San Jose State transfer Walker Eget was a big piece of the Blue Devils' success against Illinois, completing 15 of his 21 pass attempts for 206 yards and three touchdowns.
Some of the throws Eget made raised eyebrows—the type of throws that you see on Sundays with middle-of-the-field shots, layered seam throws, and quality ball placement. He gave pass-catchers such as star tight end Jeremiah Hasley (53 yards), wide receiver Jonah Burton (76 yards), and Sheppard (41 receiving yards, two TDs) chances to make plays in space.
Eget did suffer an injury in the fourth quarter, but returned on the final drive of the game. This is something to monitor as the Blue Devils head back to Durham to take on Stanford.
Defense Performs When It Mattered Most
For much of the game, Duke's defense struggled to make plays at the first and second level. Gap integrity was lost at times, and a lack of space seemed to be a major issue for most of the afternoon. The biggest play they allowed was a 40-yard touchdown reception by Collin Dixon, who went on to torment the Blue Devils with 11 catches for 166 yards and two more scores for the hat trick.
However, Diaz's defense started to adjust and tighten up in the fourth quarter with two fourth-down stops and an interception by Northwestern transfer cornerback Evan Smith, who began seeing nickel reps late. Sophomore safety Andrew Pellicciotta led both teams in total tackles (11) and solo stops (9), becoming the last line of defense numerous times.
Duke's defense must perform better, especially their pass rush. That aspect went silent on Saturday, and the second level of the defense, which is supposed to be the strength of the unit, failed too many times.
Nate Sheppard Begins To Establish Place in CFB
The sophomore running back is special, plain and simple. Sheppard followed up his 227-yard performance against Tulane with 188 scrimmage yards and three total touchdowns, including two in the air. When the advanced statistics roll out in the coming days, there is a good chance Sheppard will lead the way in broken tackles by a country mile.
What I saw Sheppard do on Saturday made me adamant that he could do this on Sunday, two years from now. The Blue Devils have an incredible talent who has the ultimate combination you look for in a workhorse running back. We knew he would be that type for Duke this season, but his play has been elite for two weeks. If he keeps this up, we should be talking about something much bigger than the Doak Walker Award.
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Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft