Duke Lineman Ranked Highly in NFL Draft Rankings
The Duke football program didn't see any of its former players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, but that will likely change in 2026. A myriad of Duke's players from this past season have declared for this year's draft, and it's much more likely this time around that a Blue Devil hears his name called.
Duke boasted one of the better offensive lines in the ACC last season, paving the way for former Blue Devil quarterback Darian Mensah to put together one of the best seasons from a Duke signal caller ever, leading the ACC in passing yards and passing touchdowns en route to leading the team to its first ACC Championship since 1989.
One of those key linemen from the 2025 squad is now seeing his name rise in the latest 2026 NFL Draft Rankings by ESPN.
Duke OL Brian Parker II Ranked Highly Among NFL Draft Centers
Redshirt junior offensive tackle Brian Parker II declared for the 2026 NFL Draft following a great career at Duke. In 2025, he was named an ESPN Second Team All-American and an Associated Press Third Team All-American.
Parker was also a Second Team All-ACC selection in both 2024 and 2025. The 6'5" lineman played in 40 games for the Blue Devils.
Now, Parker is looking to begin his NFL career and is currently projected as a day two selection. In ESPN's latest NFL Draft Rankings, he was listed as the fourth-ranked center overall, behind Logan Jones of Iowa, Connor Lew of Auburn, and Jake Slaughter of Florida.
Parker is the lone Blue Devil listed in the top five at any position, according to ESPN, and is likely to be the first Duke player selected in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Former Duke cornerback Chandler Rivers entered the 2025 season as a potential first-rounder, but saw his stock drop quite a bit throughout his senior campaign.
Will Chandler Rivers Still Be Drafted?
Some mock drafts before the 2025 season had Rivers inked as a potential first-round selection, as he was regarded as one of the top returning secondary pieces in all of college football. However, after a fairly disappointing senior year for the Texas native, he's fallen out of those discussions.
Despite his stock falling over the 2025 season, Rivers is still likely to hear his name called in the middle to later rounds of the draft. He ended his career with the Blue Devils compiling 223 total tackles, 29 pass deflections, and seven interceptions.
