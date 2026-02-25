Duke's 2027 Target List Jumps Off Charts

It’s hard to point to a program that has had more success in the 2026 college basketball recruiting cycle than Duke. Under head coach Jon Scheyer, the Blue Devils have secured four top-100 prospects, including three five-star recruits, and currently hold the No. 1 class in the country.

As the 2026 cycle winds down, Scheyer and his staff have started shifting their focus to the 2027 cycle. Although the Blue Devils haven’t made significant progress with any prospect yet, they’re in contention for several of the nation’s top recruits. Here’s a look at two of Duke’s top 2027 targets.

Taking a Look at Duke’s Top Two 2027 Targets

Before getting into the Blue Devils’ 2027 targets, it’s worth noting that it’s very early in the cycle, and Duke hasn’t extended an offer to a single prospect. Still, Scheyer and company have already started pursuing several talented recruits, including the two players below.

1) C.J. Rosser, Power Forward

C.J. Rosser is a five-star power forward from Rocky Mount, North Carolina, and attends Southeastern Prep in Orlando, Florida. He’s established himself as the top prospect in the 2027 class, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 1 overall player nationally, the No. 1 power forward, and the No. 1 recruit in Florida.

While Duke hasn’t officially offered Rosser, the five-star power forward told Rivals’ Joe Tipton last month that Scheyer and the Blue Devils’ staff have been in constant contact with him and have discussed how he would fit into the program.

With Rosser being the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2027 class, Duke will face competition from several schools for his commitment. Still, the Blue Devils have a long history of landing elite recruits, and they should be a serious contender for the Southeastern Prep star as his recruitment continues.

2) Beckham Black, Point Guard

Beckham Black is a five-star point guard from Duncanville, Texas, and attends Southeastern Prep in Orlando, Florida. He’s one of the top guards in the country, with Rivals’ Industry Rankings listing him as the No. 8 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 2 point guard, and the No. 4 prospect in Florida.

Duke still hasn’t offered Black, but the Blue Devils have shown interest in him throughout his recruitment. Last month, the five-star guard told Rivals’ Jamie Shaw that he has a strong relationship with the coaching staff and that they have attended a few of his games.

Black already holds offers from more than 20 Division I programs, and his recruitment will be highly competitive. Still, if the Blue Devils can continue to make progress with him in the coming months, they should be well-positioned to compete for one of the nation's top point guards.

