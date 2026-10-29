3 Boston College Players Duke Football Must Monitor

The Duke Blue Devils (5-2, 2-2 ACC) are looking to get back on a winning streak after snapping a two-game skid last Friday.

Duke took down Virginia 19-16 in Charlottesville after two straight losses to Georgia Tech and North Carolina. It wasn't the prettiest win in the world, but Duke made winning plays down the stretch. Now, Manny Diaz and Co. return home to host Boston College (4-3, 2-2 ACC) this weekend at Wallace Wade Stadium.

The Eagles are riding a two-game win streak, with wins over Georgia Tech on the road and Pittsburgh at home. BC is an interesting team to break down, but it's one playing with some confidence right now. A nine-win campaign is still in the cards for the Blue Devils, but executing in winnable games is crucial to regain momentum.

Here are three Boston College players Duke must monitor this weekend.

Oct 24, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Mason McKenzie (10) runs against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive lineman Jordan Boyd (8) at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QB Mason McKenzie

Boston College quarterback Mason McKenzie is a pretty interesting player. This season, he's notched 1,363 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions while completing 57.8% of his passes. However, he thrives with his legs. The Saginaw Valley State (Division II) transfer has run for 614 yards on 119 carries this season, which ranks fifth in the ACC. Not among quarterbacks, among the entire league.

McKenzie has run the ball 15 or more times in five of seven games this season and has only thrown the ball 20 or more times once. The Blue Devils will obviously have to contain McKenzie with his legs to hold him in check.

LB Anthony Palano

Sep 5, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Jv Gibson (11) makes a catch against Boston College Eagles linebacker Anthony Palano (1) in the second half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boston College doesn't have an elite defense among the ACC, but linebacker Anthony Palano has been one of the Eagles' most productive players on that side of the ball. The 6'1" Illinois native currently leads Boston College with 60 total tackles, along with 1.5 sacks, one pass defended, and two interceptions. His 60 tackles rank fourth in the ACC.

The Blue Devils seemingly elected to throw the ball more in the second half against Virginia, rather than revolve everything around the run. Palano is a name to keep an eye on this weekend as Duke looks to get into an offensive rhythm.

DE Demetrius Ballard

Demetrius Ballard has been really solid on the defensive line for the Eagles, tallying 19 total tackles, one pass defended, 4.5 sacks, and a forced fumble. Ballard ranks sixth in the league in sacks.

Both Walker Eget and Dan Mahan faced a good bit of pressure in the pocket last week, and Ballard has had success at getting to the QB this season.