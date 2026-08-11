5 Duke Reserves Who Could Have Key Roles in 2026

The Duke Blue Devils are entering the first full week of fall camp with Week 1 just under a month away. This is an important season for the program as it looks to successfully defend its ACC Championship triumph from last fall.

As fall camp continues to ramp up, head coach Manny Diaz will attempt to accomplish the first three-year consecutive stretch of at least nine wins in program history. However, the roster has undergone significant changes on both sides of the ball, and depth has never been more important than this season. With that in mind, here are five players who could have key roles as depth pieces at their respective positions.

CJ Campbell Jr., Running Back

Nov 1, 2024; Boca Raton, Florida, USA; Florida Atlantic Owls running back CJ Campbell Jr. (5) runs the ball getting past South Florida Bulls defensive back James Chenault (32) as Owls wide receiver Marlyn Johnson (11) follows along during the second half at FAU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

As the Blue Devils' offense is expected to find its best production from the run game, the importance of having two quality running backs increases. We all know how good Nate Sheppard is, but what about CJ Campbell, the former Rutgers and Florida Atlantic transfer?

Campbell has proven to be a productive running back, including his 1,300-plus scrimmage-yard season for the Owls two years ago. That kind of talent is worthy of having in the backfield when the run game becomes arguably the most important aspect of your offense.

Bariate Kara, Defensive Tackle

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke helmet of Duke Blue Devils cornerback Chandler Rivers (0) with its slogan during the second half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The redshirt freshman saw little action in his first season of college football, but Kara can use his physical traits and freakish tools to be an impact rotational player early in the season. The Blue Devils are likely to have Preston Watson and former 4-star recruit Owen Wafle as their starters this season, and with how defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke has rotated his defensive front in past years, Kara could become a fun piece to flash his potential as a force for Duke.

Nate Kurisky, Tight End

Louisville’s Nate Kurisky gets a first down against Kentucky’s Ty Bryant in the Governor’s Cup. November 29, 2025 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jeremiah Hasley gets all of the love as one of the Blue Devils' top players entering the season. He may be another draft pick for the program and is expected to be a focal point of the offense with Cooper Barkate and other quality pass catchers off to greener pastures. Louisville transfer Nate Kurisky enters his redshirt senior season with roughly 400 career receiving yards and seven touchdowns, and will likely be a reliable No. 2 tight end for Duke's offense.

Jayden Moore, Wide Receiver

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jayden Moore (8) twists from a tackle by North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Gavin Gibson (5) during the first half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heading into the season, it looks as though Jared Richardson (Penn), Javen Nicholas (Charlotte), and redshirt freshman Jaivon Solomon are slated to be the starting wideouts for Duke's offense. The depth of the group is intriguing with some unknowns, but one player has consistently stood out as a potential No. 4 receiver in the passing game. Jayden Moore is expected to contribute significantly on special teams, but now healthy, he could become a dependable depth piece.

Bradley Gompers, Linebacker

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke head coach Manny Diaz talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The linebacker room is deep in quality talent among the first- to third-string players. Luke Mergott is arguably Duke's most important player, and Nick Morris Jr. could emerge as an adequate player when healthy. However, sophomore Bradley Gompers will look to be yet another player from the 2025 recruiting class to make an immediate impact as a rotational linebacker; if Morris were to miss time again, he could slide in as the starting MIKE role.