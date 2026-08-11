5 Duke Reserves Who Could Have Key Roles in 2026
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The Duke Blue Devils are entering the first full week of fall camp with Week 1 just under a month away. This is an important season for the program as it looks to successfully defend its ACC Championship triumph from last fall.
As fall camp continues to ramp up, head coach Manny Diaz will attempt to accomplish the first three-year consecutive stretch of at least nine wins in program history. However, the roster has undergone significant changes on both sides of the ball, and depth has never been more important than this season. With that in mind, here are five players who could have key roles as depth pieces at their respective positions.
CJ Campbell Jr., Running Back
As the Blue Devils' offense is expected to find its best production from the run game, the importance of having two quality running backs increases. We all know how good Nate Sheppard is, but what about CJ Campbell, the former Rutgers and Florida Atlantic transfer?
Campbell has proven to be a productive running back, including his 1,300-plus scrimmage-yard season for the Owls two years ago. That kind of talent is worthy of having in the backfield when the run game becomes arguably the most important aspect of your offense.
Bariate Kara, Defensive Tackle
The redshirt freshman saw little action in his first season of college football, but Kara can use his physical traits and freakish tools to be an impact rotational player early in the season. The Blue Devils are likely to have Preston Watson and former 4-star recruit Owen Wafle as their starters this season, and with how defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke has rotated his defensive front in past years, Kara could become a fun piece to flash his potential as a force for Duke.
Nate Kurisky, Tight End
Jeremiah Hasley gets all of the love as one of the Blue Devils' top players entering the season. He may be another draft pick for the program and is expected to be a focal point of the offense with Cooper Barkate and other quality pass catchers off to greener pastures. Louisville transfer Nate Kurisky enters his redshirt senior season with roughly 400 career receiving yards and seven touchdowns, and will likely be a reliable No. 2 tight end for Duke's offense.
Jayden Moore, Wide Receiver
Heading into the season, it looks as though Jared Richardson (Penn), Javen Nicholas (Charlotte), and redshirt freshman Jaivon Solomon are slated to be the starting wideouts for Duke's offense. The depth of the group is intriguing with some unknowns, but one player has consistently stood out as a potential No. 4 receiver in the passing game. Jayden Moore is expected to contribute significantly on special teams, but now healthy, he could become a dependable depth piece.
Bradley Gompers, Linebacker
The linebacker room is deep in quality talent among the first- to third-string players. Luke Mergott is arguably Duke's most important player, and Nick Morris Jr. could emerge as an adequate player when healthy. However, sophomore Bradley Gompers will look to be yet another player from the 2025 recruiting class to make an immediate impact as a rotational linebacker; if Morris were to miss time again, he could slide in as the starting MIKE role.
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Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft