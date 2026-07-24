3 Duke Football Players Under Most Pressure Entering Fall Camp

Duke football is set to return in the coming weeks as training camp will officially kick off the program's pursuit of a third consecutive nine-win season for the first time in their history. Ahead is a big campaign for head coach Manny Diaz, who enters his third season in Durham looking to lead the charge and take a roster that is currently underrated into one that can shock the country once more.

The Duke Blue Devils are far from perfect and remain with significant concerns ahead of the regular season. Training camp could improve some of the concerns, but the pressure is on for a handful of players within the program. Here are three Blue Devils under the most pressure entering fall camp.

Walker Eget, Quarterback

Nov 29, 2024; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) looks on against the Stanford Cardinal in the second quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Replacing an All-ACC quarterback is no easy task for any signal-caller. However, this is a unique situation that Duke wishes they had never had to worry about in the first place. Star quarterback Darian Mensah made a sudden move to transfer to Miami in the 11th hour, forcing Diaz and his staff into desperation mode, and landed with the San Jose State transfer, who is a productive passer ready to take the Power Four step.

Walker Eget has a good arm and is a generally reliable passer. However, succeeding the quarterback who helped lead the Blue Devils to their first outright ACC Championship since the 1960s is a tall order for Eget. He'll be under significant pressure to perform well right away.

Nate Sheppard, Running Back

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke's running back Nate Sheppard talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Putting arguably the best player on the roster in this list seems cliché, but it makes a lot of sense when you think about it. Losing Mensah and wide receiver Cooper Barkate to the Hurricanes is a major blow for any offense losing its QB1 and WR1. If that same offense has a talented running back like Sheppard, it puts so much pressure on him to be the engine of the offense.

Sheppard will have to carry the load for this unit at times as it faces many inquiries ahead of fall camp. He is as good as they come in the country, with a chance to become one of the top rushers in the sport. Duke must have a plan to make sure he isn't run into the ground so early in his career.

Bryce Davis, Edge Rusher

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (12) is wrapped by Duke Blue Devils defensive end Bryce Davis (14) during the first half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite limited appearances in each game last fall, Bryce Davis enters his true sophomore season as a projected starter at edge rusher. Duke's highest-ever rated recruit is an incredibly gifted pass rusher who could become a force multiplier. However, he remains largely unproven, as does the rest of the defensive ends.

Davis must become the standout force of this defense, providing Duke with a talent that predecessors Wesley Williams and Vincent Anthony Jr. rarely had. Being a former top recruit now comes with immense pressure to perform at a high level, and Davis needs to prove he can play to that tier.