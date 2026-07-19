Duke Football: Identifying the Key X-Factor for 2026
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The Duke Blue Devils may be going into training camp as the defending ACC champions, but they enter the 2026 season as underdogs once again. Six months ago, it seemed like Duke was on its way to being a preseason favorite to win it all in Charlotte again.
That was until they lost quarterback Darian Mensah and wide receiver Cooper Barkate to the transfer portal, along with several starters to the NFL Draft. Head coach Manny Diaz did what he could, but the program lost too much talent to earn respect this preseason.
Uncertainty Shrouds One Side Of The Ball
The offense received some help from the portal, landing Walker Eget at quarterback, a playmaker in Javen Nicholas from Charlotte, and returning standouts running back Nate Sheppard and tight end Jeremiah Hasley.
This is the unit that, despite the revamp, holds the fewest questions compared to the opposite side of the ball. Despite returning a majority of the depth from last fall, the Blue Devils' defense under defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke remains uncertain at key positions after posting one of the worst passing defenses and bottom-half scoring defenses in the FBS.
This also comes after losing several starters to the NFL Draft, including cornerback Chandler Rivers, edge rusher Wesley Williams, and team captain/defensive tackle Aaron Hall.
Talent Retention is Key For Duke's Defensive Success
Despite the uncertainty, the Blue Devils did bring back several rotational contributors who are now expected to step into a more significant role in 2026. In a recent article for Duke Blue Devils On SI, I highlighted Bryce Davis — the program's highest-rated recruit ever last year — as one of the most pivotal pieces for the defense.
Yes, Duke and Diaz did well to establish more depth at defensive back and defensive tackle. Yet, concerns remain at edge rusher and the secondary, especially after the pro losses. There is a combination of unproven talent and proven players who must improve across the board, putting all the chips on Patke as the defensive play-caller and schemer.
Linebacker is the best position group on this side of the ball, with Luke Mergott, Nick Morris, and Kendall Johnson leading the way as some of the best overall players on defense.
When a combination of these three is on the field, the unit is stronger. Staying healthy will be key, especially for Morris, who has been bogged down by significant injuries the past two years.
Defense Must To Take Next Step
Either way, the defense under Patke must take the critical next step to allow for a successful conference title defense. There is upside at edge rusher, new transfers and a returning starter at defensive tackle, a stout linebacker, room, and a secondary with more competition than ever.
However, it is all projection at this time, leaving this cloud of uncertainty on defense. It is time to step up and make plays, or Diaz could quickly become a defensive play-caller and Patke with his bags packed.
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Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft