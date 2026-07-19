Duke Football: Identifying the Key X-Factor for 2026

The Duke Blue Devils may be going into training camp as the defending ACC champions, but they enter the 2026 season as underdogs once again. Six months ago, it seemed like Duke was on its way to being a preseason favorite to win it all in Charlotte again.

That was until they lost quarterback Darian Mensah and wide receiver Cooper Barkate to the transfer portal, along with several starters to the NFL Draft. Head coach Manny Diaz did what he could, but the program lost too much talent to earn respect this preseason.

Uncertainty Shrouds One Side Of The Ball

Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz high-fives players Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The offense received some help from the portal, landing Walker Eget at quarterback, a playmaker in Javen Nicholas from Charlotte, and returning standouts running back Nate Sheppard and tight end Jeremiah Hasley.

This is the unit that, despite the revamp, holds the fewest questions compared to the opposite side of the ball. Despite returning a majority of the depth from last fall, the Blue Devils' defense under defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke remains uncertain at key positions after posting one of the worst passing defenses and bottom-half scoring defenses in the FBS.

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils cornerback Chandler Rivers (0) attempts to swat the ball from Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Trell Harris (11) during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This also comes after losing several starters to the NFL Draft, including cornerback Chandler Rivers, edge rusher Wesley Williams, and team captain/defensive tackle Aaron Hall.

Talent Retention is Key For Duke's Defensive Success

A Duke football helmet on the Duke's sideline during the game against MTSU on Saturday Sept. 14, 2019, at MTSU | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Despite the uncertainty, the Blue Devils did bring back several rotational contributors who are now expected to step into a more significant role in 2026. In a recent article for Duke Blue Devils On SI, I highlighted Bryce Davis — the program's highest-rated recruit ever last year — as one of the most pivotal pieces for the defense.

Yes, Duke and Diaz did well to establish more depth at defensive back and defensive tackle. Yet, concerns remain at edge rusher and the secondary, especially after the pro losses. There is a combination of unproven talent and proven players who must improve across the board, putting all the chips on Patke as the defensive play-caller and schemer.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke's linebacker Luke Mergott talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Linebacker is the best position group on this side of the ball, with Luke Mergott , Nick Morris, and Kendall Johnson leading the way as some of the best overall players on defense.

When a combination of these three is on the field, the unit is stronger. Staying healthy will be key, especially for Morris, who has been bogged down by significant injuries the past two years.

Defense Must To Take Next Step

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke head coach Manny Diaz talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Either way, the defense under Patke must take the critical next step to allow for a successful conference title defense. There is upside at edge rusher, new transfers and a returning starter at defensive tackle, a stout linebacker, room, and a secondary with more competition than ever.

However, it is all projection at this time, leaving this cloud of uncertainty on defense. It is time to step up and make plays, or Diaz could quickly become a defensive play-caller and Patke with his bags packed.