3 Georgia Tech Players Duke Must Monitor This Saturday

The Duke football program is 4-0 and looking to keep its momentum rolling in Week 6.

The Blue Devils will face Georgia Tech (1-3, 0-1 ACC) on Saturday (3:30 pm ET, ESPN2) in their first road game of conference play. Duke defeated Stanford 35-7 in its lone league bout so far this year.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive end Tyshon Reed Jr. (10) and linebacker Nick Morris Jr. (7) celebrate a 31-27 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Georgia Tech's lone win in the 2026 campaign came against Mercer. It has lost to all three of its Power Conference opponents: Colorado, Tennessee, and Stanford.

The Blue Devils have been one of the more consistent teams in the ACC so far this season, but road games in conference play always present challenges. Here are three Georgia Tech players Duke must monitor this weekend.

Sep 26, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Alberto Mendoza (15) looks to pass during the third quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QB Alberto Mendoza

Georgia Tech quarterback Alberto Mendoza is the brother of Fernando Mendoza, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders. Alberto served as the team's backup on last season's National Championship squad.

So far this season, Mendoza has thrown for 975 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions, while completing 68.3% of his passes. Three of his passing touchdowns this season came against Mercer.

Mendoza has been solid so far this season, but Duke should be able to generate pressure. Mendoza has been sacked 10 times so far in 2026.

Georgia Tech running back Justice Haynes (22) is defended by Tennessee defensive back Ty Redmond (4) during a college football game between Tennessee and Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Sept. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

RB Justice Haynes

Justice Haynes has been a key part of Georgia Tech's offense this year and has been one of the better running backs in the ACC. Haynes currently ranks second in the ACC in rushing yards per game (98.3) and sixth in total rushing yards (393).

Haynes has also been effective in the passing game, notching 11 receptions for 47 yards and two touchdowns. The former Michigan Wolverine has logged 14 or more carries in all of the Yellow Jackets' games and has rushed for over 100 yards in two of them. He has also caught two or more passes in three outings.

Sep 19, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive lineman Tawfiq Thomas (95) celebrates after a victory over the Mercer Bears at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DT Tawfiq Thomas

Georgia Tech doesn't have an elite defense, but defensive tackle Tawfiq Thomas has been highly impactful. Thomas currently leads the Yellow Jackets in sacks (2) and ranks second on the team in total tackles (24), while ranking third in the ACC in tackles for loss (6).

The Blue Devils' offensive line has been productive for the most part this season, as quarterback Walker Eget has only taken one sack. Thomas is a player to monitor as the Blue Devils head to Atlanta.