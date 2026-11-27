The Duke Blue Devils are in the midst of a two-game skid, but have a chance to secure a monstrous upset before the 2026 regular season draws to a close.

Duke will not make a repeat appearance in the ACC Championship Game, and a bowl game appearance is already locked in, so head coach Manny Diaz and his program don't necessarily have a ton riding on this game. However, it's still a big opportunity to earn a signature win.

No. 8 Wake Forest (10-1, 7-1 ACC) has been utterly dominant against the ACC this season, with its only loss all year coming to Miami. Duke has lost two in a row, but it has shown this season that it can beat the brakes off teams, led by the best running back in college football and one of the best defenses in the country.

Before the Blue Devils' regular season finale against the Demon Deacons, here's everything you need to know.

Nov 20, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarter back Walker Eget (2) hands the ball to Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) during the first quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How To Watch Duke Football at Wake Forest

Date: Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026

Time: 3:30 pm ET

Location: Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium (Winston-Salem, NC)

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TV: ESPN

Announcers: Lowell Galindo (play-by-play), Kirk Morrison (analyst), Dawn Davenport (reporter)

Listen: Blue Devil Network

Nov 20, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarter back Walker Eget (2) throws the ball against the Clemson Tigers during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Football vs. Wake Forest Series History

Duke is 61-40-2 all-time against the Demon Deacons, including a 30-22 record at home and a 25-17-2 record on the road. The Blue Devils have won four in a row against Wake Forest, though three of those victories came in Durham. The last time Duke beat Wake Forest in Winston-Salem was in 2024, but the most recent road win before that was in 2017. Last season, the Blue Devils took down the Deacs 49-32 in Durham.

Duke Football vs. Wake Forest Preview

Wake Forest will host College GameDay for the first time since 2020 for a contest featuring one of the biggest surprises of the 2026 college football season in the Demon Deacons, along with a legitimate Heisman Trophy contender in Duke running back Nate Sheppard. Miami was the toughest opponent the Blue Devils have faced so far this season, but Wake has decimated its conference competition in 2026.

The Deacs have won eight straight, and none of those contests have been that close. Wake has scored at least 30 points in every game over that stretch and scored over 40 points in six of them. Duke has been one of the best defenses in college football this season, and this might be the biggest test the unit has faced all year.