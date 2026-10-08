3 Storylines I'm Following for Duke Football Against Georgia Tech

The Duke football program is now getting into the heart of its conference schedule.

Duke has played one league game so far this season, taking down Stanford 35-7 at home a few weeks ago. It will meet Georgia Tech in Atlanta this weekend for its first road contest in the ACC.

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Walker Eget (2) throws the ball against the Stanford Cardinal during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through its first four games of the regular season, Duke has looked consistent and has improved in each one. In a wide-open ACC, it now has a chance to keep itself at the top of the standings with a favorable stretch ahead.

Here are three storylines I will be following when the Blue Devils face the Yellow Jackets this weekend.

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) scores a touchdown on his run against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Potential Big Day for Nate Sheppard

Duke star sophomore running back Nate Sheppard has arguably been the most valuable player in college football this season, and he will likely remain the focal point of the offense throughout conference play.

Georgia Tech currently ranks last in the ACC in rushing yards allowed per game (189.0), which is also 123rd in the FBS. Sheppard has run for over 100 yards in all four of the Blue Devils' games this season and has scored multiple touchdowns in three of them.

Sheppard will be fed against a subpar Georgia Tech rushing defense, and it could be another big day for the sophomore superstar.

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz runs onto the field before the start of the game against the Stanford Cardinal at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Getting Off to Hot Start Following the Bye

The Blue Devils haven't necessarily been a team that scores right out of the gate often. They haven't scored more than seven points in the first quarter in any of their three games against FBS competition. However, I'll be watching how connected the unit looks right away coming off the bye week.

Outside of Sheppard, the offense found little rhythm in Week 1 against Tulane. Obviously, quarterback Walker Eget and the rest of Duke's offense have made significant strides since the first game of the year, but it will be interesting to see how quickly the Blue Devils can get into a flow.

Again, the offense will run through Sheppard, but Eget and the passing attack overall have looked reliable over the past few weeks.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive end Tyshon Reed Jr. (10) and linebacker Nick Morris Jr. (7) celebrate a 31-27 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Can Duke Remain Dominant Defensively in the Second Half?

The Blue Devils have statistically been one of the best defenses in the ACC so far this season, allowing the second-fewest points (11.0) and total yards (261.8) per game of any team in the league. However, they've really dominated in the second half.

This season, Duke is outscoring opponents 62-6 in the second half of games. It has also held its last two opponents scoreless in the second frame. Georgia Tech has been held to 14 points or fewer in the second half in all three of its games against Power Four competition.