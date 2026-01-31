3 Hokies Deserving of Duke’s Full Attention Saturday

The Duke basketball program improved to 19–1 overall and 8–0 in ACC play following an 83–52 blowout victory over 20th-ranked Louisville at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Monday night. The Blue Devils now hold a 7–1 record against ranked opponents this season.

Monday night’s win felt much different from Duke’s first matchup against the Cardinals earlier this season on the road.

Jan 17, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts against the Stanford Cardinal in the first half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Cameron Boozer had one of his quieter performances of the season, finishing with 19 points on 8-of-16 shooting and 10 rebounds. Isaiah Evans and Patrick Ngongba each added 15 points on a combined 10-of-19 shooting from the field. Off the bench, Nikolas Khamenia provided a spark with a season-high 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting, including 3-of-4 from three-point range.

Now, Duke turns its attention to the 16–6 Virginia Tech Hokies, who are coming off a home win against Georgia Tech. Here are the key players Duke will need to keep in check to come away with another victory.

Jan 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) reacts during a break in the second half against the Louisville Cardinals at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Amani Hansberry

After producing well at West Virginia, Hansberry transferred to Virginia Tech and has blossomed into the Hokies’ go-to scorer. He is averaging 14.8 points per game while shooting 49.3% from the field and 33% from three-point range. The 6-foot-8 forward also leads the team in rebounds with 8.9 per game and ranks second in steals at 1.6 per contest.

Jan 24, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Kobe Rodgers (11) knocks the ball away from Virginia Tech Hokies forward Amani Hansberry (13) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

However, Hansberry struggled in Virginia Tech’s most recent game against Georgia Tech. He posted a season-low five points on 1-of-5 shooting from the field and 1-of-1 from three-point range, while also dealing with foul trouble and turnovers.

Even with that off night, Hansberry remains a major threat, and Duke cannot expect another quiet performance from the Hokies’ leading scorer.

Ben Hammond

Jan 27, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Ben Hammond (3) drives with the basketball as Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Jaeden Mustaf (3) defends during the second half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

Hammond has emerged as a strong second scoring option for Virginia Tech this season. He ranks second on the team with 12.9 points per game while shooting 44% from the field and a team-best 42.6% from beyond the arc.

Against Georgia Tech, Hammond had one of his best performances of the season, scoring 20 points on 6-of-12 shooting, including 3-of-5 from three-point range.

Jan 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Ben Hammond (3) drives against Syracuse Orange guard Naithan George (11) during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

As an efficient perimeter shooter, Hammond will be a key focus for Duke’s defense. If left open, he has shown the ability to punish teams from deep.

Tobi Lawal

Jan 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies forward Tobi Lawal (1) reacts to a call during the second half against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

After missing the end of November and all of December with a leg injury, Lawal has returned in strong form. Over his last seven games, he has scored in double figures five times and recorded two double-doubles.

Listed at 6-foot-8, Lawal is a physical presence on the glass and difficult to box out. He has also contributed as a passer, averaging 2.4 assists per game this season, making him a versatile threat in the Hokies’ frontcourt.

Duke’s dominant performance against Louisville showcased its defensive intensity and balanced scoring attack. As the Blue Devils prepare to face Virginia Tech, containing Amani Hansberry while limiting the perimeter shooting of Ben Hammond and the rebounding presence of Tobi Lawal will be crucial. If Duke can maintain its defensive focus and control the tempo, it will be well-positioned to remain unbeaten in ACC play and continue its impressive season.

