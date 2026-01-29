Duke’s Boozer ‘Clear’ Leader for National Player of Year

Duke basketball freshman phenom Cameron Boozer has likely been the most unstoppable player in college basketball through the 2025-26 season. The 5-star recruit came into Durham as one of the most decorated high school prospects of the last few decades, and has continued his consistent success at the collegiate level.

Simply put, Boozer just wins. He, along with twin brother Cayden, won four state championships at Columbus High School (FL) and a Chipotle Boys National Championship. Cameron is a two-time Gatorade National Player of the Year and a two-time Mr. Basketball USA.

Jan 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) controls the ball in front of Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

The 6' 9" forward has wasted no time taking over the college game, and has been the catalyst for the 19-1 Blue Devils, which came in at No. 4 in this week's Associated Press Top 25.

This year, Boozer is third in the nation in scoring average at 23.5 points per game to go along with 9.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.8 steals on 57.9% shooting from the field and 37% shooting from three-point range.

Jan 24, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) shoots a free throw during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

ESPN Etches Cameron Boozer As Top Player in College Basketball

ESPN's Jeff Borzello and Myron Medcalf ranked the top 50 players in college basketball through the midway point of the campaign, and Boozer was unsurprisingly slotted at the top spot.

Here's what Borzello had to say about the star freshman's production thus far.

Cameron Boozer vs Louisville Tonight



19 PTS (8-16 FG, 1-4 3PT)

10 REBS

4 AST



Look if you want a Highlight player draft some else.. if you want a WINNER.. Draft BOOZ… simple… pic.twitter.com/n4vSuUg428 — Frankie Vision (@Frankie_Vision) January 27, 2026

"Boozer brought a reputation as a high-level winner and producer into college, and he has been exactly that since the season began. He's the clear favorite for National Player of the Year, entering the week leading the nation in scoring (23.7 points per game) and ranking in the top 20 in rebounding (9.9 per game), while contributing 4.1 assists and shooting better than 58%. And he's doing it all for a top-five team."

Duke fans knew from day one that this team would go as far as Boozer would take it, and he's brought the Blue Devils into the conversation for true national title contenders.

Boozer leads Duke in all major statistical categories, excluding blocks, while having tallied 12 games of 20 or more points scored, four games of 30 or more points scored, and 10 double-doubles.

It's becoming a runaway race for the National Player of the Year award in favor of Boozer.

Jan 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Isaiah Evans (3) reacts after scoring during the first half against the Louisville Cardinals at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Isaiah Evans Cracks Top 50

One other Blue Devil was ranked in the top 50, as sophomore sharpshooter Isaiah Evans was put at No. 38. Evans dealt with inconsistencies to begin his second season in Durham, but has been elite since conference play began.

The North Carolina native is averaging 14.5 points on 41.3% shooting from the floor this season.

