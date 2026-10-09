What Stood Out in Duke Basketball's Lopsided Win Over Belmont
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The Duke Blue Devils looked fantastic across the board in their first action of the 2026-27 college basketball season.
Duke kicked off the year with a dominant 102-62 victory over Belmont in a scrimmage at Cameron Indoor Stadium. After all the hype and expectations around this team throughout the offseason, it impressed in its first in-game action.
Considering this was the first time this Duke team was actually on the floor against another team, its ceiling come postseason time is sky-high. Here's what stood out in the Blue Devils' win over the Bruins.
Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje Is Must-See TV
After Boumtje Boumtje committed to Duke, I said that I thought he was the highest-ceiling recruit that Jon Scheyer has had since taking over in Durham. After his first college basketball game, he could become a star sooner than many anticipated.
Boumtje Boumtje didn't take long to acclimate to college basketball; he looked like one of the best players on the floor from the opening tip. The 7'1" rookie finished his first collegiate outing with a game-high 19 points, seven rebounds, two steals, and two blocks on 7-of-11 shooting from the field and 2-of-5 shooting from three-point range.
The rookie impacted winning in many different ways and already looks like one of this team's best players. Considering Boumtje Boumtje is still 17 years old and must spend at least two seasons in college basketball, his long-term ceiling is scary.
Duke Will Be an Elite Defensive Team
There's no reason this team can't be the best defensive squad in college basketball. Even after the Blue Devils gained a comfortable lead, they kept defending with 100% effort, intensity, and connectivity.
Belmont couldn't find anything offensively after the Blue Devils got set defensively in the half-court. Belmont ended the night shooting 34.5% from the floor and 7-of-30 (23.3%) from the perimeter.
Duke's length, switchability, and depth will make opponents' lives miserable when trying to generate offense in the half-court. The Blue Devils forced 17 Belmont turnovers and turned them into 20 points, while notching 12 steals and seven blocks.
Duke's length was also prevalent on the glass. The Blue Devils outrebounded Evan Bradds' club 46-28, including a 17-11 margin on the offensive glass. Duke tallied 24 second-change points on the night.
Freshmen Impress Early
Beyond Boumtje Boumtje, Duke had several rookies impress in the opener. Deron Rippey Jr., Bryson Howard, Cameron Williams, and Maxime Meyer all showed flashes on the court.
Rippey Jr. will be an elite sparkplug off the bench with his defensive intensity and elite-level athleticism. Williams showed prowess as a high-level shot-blocker and rebounder, and Meyer, though he's more of a project, displayed that he can switch defensively with good instincts.
One word to describe Howard: smooth. He's a confident and polished scorer, finishing with five points on 2-of-4 shooting. There will be room in the rotation with the offensive creation and defensive switchability that Howard provides.
Three-Point/Free-Throw Shooting
Now, it's an exhibition game, but the Blue Devils looked vastly improved from the free-throw line and the charity stripe, two areas they struggled in a season ago. Last year, Duke ranked 175th nationally in team free-throw shooting percentage (72.9) and 132nd in three-point shooting percentage (34.7), according to KenPom.
Against the Bruins, Duke shot 11-of-25 (44%) from beyond the arc and 23-of-27 (85.2%) from the free-throw line. Again, it's one scrimmage, but it's a promising early sign from the Blue Devils. Seven different players knocked down a three on Thursday night.
Duke Has Options Offensively
The biggest difference between this year's Duke club and the last couple of years is that it probably won't revolve around the best player in college basketball. Jon Scheyer has had the National Player of the Year on his roster in each of the last two seasons (Cameron Boozer and Cooper Flagg).
Although Scheyer and Co. might not have the most dominant force in the sport this season, they have scoring options all over the floor. Duke shot 53.1% from the field, 10 different players knocked down a shot, and Duke assisted on 16 of 34 made field goals. The Blue Devils certainly lived up to the preseason hype in their opener.
Boumtje Boumtje and Dame Sarr led the way with 19 points apiece.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine