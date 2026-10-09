What Stood Out in Duke Basketball's Lopsided Win Over Belmont

The Duke Blue Devils looked fantastic across the board in their first action of the 2026-27 college basketball season.

Duke kicked off the year with a dominant 102-62 victory over Belmont in a scrimmage at Cameron Indoor Stadium. After all the hype and expectations around this team throughout the offseason, it impressed in its first in-game action.

Considering this was the first time this Duke team was actually on the floor against another team, its ceiling come postseason time is sky-high. Here's what stood out in the Blue Devils' win over the Bruins.

Oct 3, 2026; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje (30) during the Countdown to Craziness at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje Is Must-See TV

After Boumtje Boumtje committed to Duke, I said that I thought he was the highest-ceiling recruit that Jon Scheyer has had since taking over in Durham. After his first college basketball game, he could become a star sooner than many anticipated.

Boumtje Boumtje didn't take long to acclimate to college basketball; he looked like one of the best players on the floor from the opening tip. The 7'1" rookie finished his first collegiate outing with a game-high 19 points, seven rebounds, two steals, and two blocks on 7-of-11 shooting from the field and 2-of-5 shooting from three-point range.

I don't think Jon Scheyer has had a recruit with a higher ceiling than Boumtje Boumtje since he took over at Duke. https://t.co/mJWMDZ5ZtU — Hugh Straine (@HughStraine) May 25, 2026

The rookie impacted winning in many different ways and already looks like one of this team's best players. Considering Boumtje Boumtje is still 17 years old and must spend at least two seasons in college basketball, his long-term ceiling is scary.

Oct 7, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer answers questions from the media during the ACC Tip-Off in Charlotte, NC. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Will Be an Elite Defensive Team

There's no reason this team can't be the best defensive squad in college basketball. Even after the Blue Devils gained a comfortable lead, they kept defending with 100% effort, intensity, and connectivity.

Belmont couldn't find anything offensively after the Blue Devils got set defensively in the half-court. Belmont ended the night shooting 34.5% from the floor and 7-of-30 (23.3%) from the perimeter.

Oct 7, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils Dame Sarr (7) answer questions from the media during the ACC Tip-Off in Charlotte, NC. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke's length, switchability, and depth will make opponents' lives miserable when trying to generate offense in the half-court. The Blue Devils forced 17 Belmont turnovers and turned them into 20 points, while notching 12 steals and seven blocks.

Duke's length was also prevalent on the glass. The Blue Devils outrebounded Evan Bradds' club 46-28, including a 17-11 margin on the offensive glass. Duke tallied 24 second-change points on the night.

Mar 30, 2026; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Deron Rippey Jr (0) during the McDonalds All American Jam Fest at Millennium High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Freshmen Impress Early

Beyond Boumtje Boumtje, Duke had several rookies impress in the opener. Deron Rippey Jr., Bryson Howard, Cameron Williams, and Maxime Meyer all showed flashes on the court.

Rippey Jr. will be an elite sparkplug off the bench with his defensive intensity and elite-level athleticism. Williams showed prowess as a high-level shot-blocker and rebounder, and Meyer, though he's more of a project, displayed that he can switch defensively with good instincts.

Oct 3, 2026; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Williams (14) dunks the ball during the Countdown to Craziness at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One word to describe Howard: smooth. He's a confident and polished scorer, finishing with five points on 2-of-4 shooting. There will be room in the rotation with the offensive creation and defensive switchability that Howard provides.

Oct 3, 2026; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) drives the ball down court during the Countdown to Craziness at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Three-Point/Free-Throw Shooting

Now, it's an exhibition game, but the Blue Devils looked vastly improved from the free-throw line and the charity stripe, two areas they struggled in a season ago. Last year, Duke ranked 175th nationally in team free-throw shooting percentage (72.9) and 132nd in three-point shooting percentage (34.7), according to KenPom.

Against the Bruins, Duke shot 11-of-25 (44%) from beyond the arc and 23-of-27 (85.2%) from the free-throw line. Again, it's one scrimmage, but it's a promising early sign from the Blue Devils. Seven different players knocked down a three on Thursday night.

Feb 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Sebastian Wilkins (5) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Has Options Offensively

The biggest difference between this year's Duke club and the last couple of years is that it probably won't revolve around the best player in college basketball. Jon Scheyer has had the National Player of the Year on his roster in each of the last two seasons (Cameron Boozer and Cooper Flagg).

Although Scheyer and Co. might not have the most dominant force in the sport this season, they have scoring options all over the floor. Duke shot 53.1% from the field, 10 different players knocked down a shot, and Duke assisted on 16 of 34 made field goals. The Blue Devils certainly lived up to the preseason hype in their opener.

Boumtje Boumtje and Dame Sarr led the way with 19 points apiece.