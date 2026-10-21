3 Key Areas Duke Football Must Fix To Return To Winning Ways

The Duke Blue Devils have lost two consecutive games off of their bye week after starting the 2026 season 4-0 and everything in front of them for a potential run back to Charlotte.

Their losses to Georgia Tech and North Carolina signify a team that may not deserve to return to the ACC championship, and with basketball season about to begin for the No. 2 Blue Devils, the unranked football program seems to be spiraling after two uninspiring performances against key opponents. Head coach Manny Diaz must find a way to turn things around, even if he is part of the problem at this time.

With that in mind, here are three key areas Duke must fix ahead of their Friday night battle in Charlottesville against the Virginia Cavaliers.

Playing A Full Game Consistently

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke has been a clear second-half program in the last two games, driving valiant comebacks from down two or more possessions in each contest. The Blue Devils nearly came away with the win in either game, but they wouldn't be in that position if it weren't for consistent mistakes in the first half of last week's game, which led them to go down 17-0 in the first quarter and a half while also being down 21-10 against the Yellow Jackets.

Starting off strong and closing games have been the biggest issue for the last two weeks. They did these things well against Illinois in Week 2, and there is no reason why Diaz's program shouldn't go back to that blueprint. If Duke can start fast on Friday night, it could help drive momentum for a potential victory.

Consistency From The Quarterback

Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Walker Eget (2) throws the ball during the third quarter against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Walker Eget has to be more efficient for a full game. Yes, he has shown flashes that he can make the throws to keep the offense on schedule and even produce big-time plays and throws. However, there are too many times when Eget would misfire an open target or fail to read through his progressions quickly enough.

The lack of mobility is an issue as well, and it seems that it is a missing element to the Blue Devils' offense. One has to wonder if it may be time to give Dan Mahan a try, especially if Eget struggles against Virginia. If Duke can get a clean game from Eget, it would go a long way toward solving their consistency issues on offense.

Discipline On Defense

Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive end Kevin O'Connor (15) and defensive end Bryce Davis (12) celebrate during the fourth quarter against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Devils' defense has been rough for the last two weeks. While they have had some great moments, more often than not, they are not making plays and stops when it matters most, or they are committing unnecessary penalties that could cost them games.

Duke must be better at maintaining alley and run support discipline on the edge (see: North Carolina's game-winning touchdown last week), fitting the run better, setting the edge, gap discipline, and spatial awareness in zone coverage. It has hurt them for two weeks in key moments, and staying on task needs to be a priority starting this weekend.