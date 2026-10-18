3 Overreactions to Duke Football’s Tough Loss vs. North Carolina

Another week, another heartbreaking defeat for the Duke Blue Devils, who lost the Victory Bell to the North Carolina Tar Heels at home, 24-20. It was an avoidable loss for Duke, but too many mistakes in the first half hampered the team’s ability to pitch a perfect game when they needed it most.

Questions arise around the viability of head coach Manny Diaz and his coaching staff, while the quarterback situation has become a serious discussion for the first time this season. Despite all of this, it shouldn’t outshine the greatness of star running back Nate Sheppard, who continues to play at an elite level. Otherwise, I’m going to share my biggest overreactions to Saturday’s tough loss to the Tar Heels.

Nate Sheppard’s Greatness Is Unquestioned

Entering the game with an ankle injury, Sheppard didn’t play much in the first quarter or so as CJ Campbell ran the ball fairly well (nine carries for 61 yards). However, when they needed him most, the Blue Devils star tailback shone, touching the ball 31 times for 175 scrimmage yards and a touchdown, leading the team in rushing, receiving yards, rushing attempts, catches, and touchdowns.

While Duke may look like it's falling apart, Sheppard is the only one keeping them afloat. His terrific play and talent are what will keep the Blue Devils in many games going forward, and it may just help them return to and stay in the win column.

The Blue Devils Are Not Well-Coached

That is, unless Duke's coaching continues to fail, as it did for the second week in a row. Once again, Diaz’s staff did not have their team prepared, and it showed in the first half after going down 17-0 to the Tar Heels, a lead that vanished quickly but returned just as fast.

While the Blue Devils came together in the second half, the lack of a complete game was on Diaz, his coordinators, and his main assistants. The play and coaching must be better in all phases, and it could cost them in the weeks to come if not resolved quickly.

Walker Eget May Not Be the Answer

Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Walker Eget (2) looks for a pass against North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Donovan Hoilette Jr. (5) during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Walker Eget had opportunities to get the ball in space and make big plays downfield to his top playmakers. Instead, he missed too often, and it left him with an underwhelming performance against what was already a stingy Tar Heels defense. Eget finished the game going 24-of-38 passing for 249 yards, one touchdown, and the game-ending interception to rookie Kenton Dopson III.

Eget’s mobility is clearly an issue, as is the knee when attempting throws. He may not be visibly favoring the surgically repaired knee, but it may be a problem. One has to wonder if redshirt freshman Dan Mahan and his athleticism would be a better option to help Duke win games, and even if a change isn’t immediate, it will be a question for the foreseeable future.