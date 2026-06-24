Caleb Wilson Becomes Centerpiece of Bulls’ Roster Transformation Since February Trade Deadline

Caleb Wilson is the next piece in the Bulls’ changing future.

Chicago is undergoing a massive transformation, and that continued Tuesday night during the 2026 NBA draft, as the franchise selected Wilson with the No. 4 pick.

During his lone season at North Carolina, Wilson was one of the best players in the nation, as he averaged 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 31.4 minutes over 24 contests. His freshman season was interrupted by a fractured left hand, then it was ended by surgery to repair a broken thumb.

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A versatile 6'9" forward, Wilson will need to improve as a three-point shooter, as he only hit 25.9% as a freshman. That said, he made 57.8% of his shots from the field. The 19-year-old has a big personality and should immediately become the face of the franchise.

The Bulls are remaking their franchise on the fly, and that process began at the trade deadline. New executive vice president Bryson Graham is looking for what he calls SLAP, which stands for size, length, athleticism and physicality. Wilson embodies all of those traits. Billy Donovan is gone, Tiago Splitter is in as the new coach, and the roster is getting a similar extreme makeover.

Nic Claxton is set to arrive via a three-way trade with the Nets and Timberwolves. The 27-year-old averaged 11.7 points and 6.9 rebounds per game while shooting 57.1% from the field last season. He had career highs in touches and assists and the Nets utilized him more than ever before. His career-high of 3.7 assists is promising for Chicago, as he has added to his versatility, while still averaging 1.1 blocks per game.

The point guard spot is set with Josh Giddey coming off a career year. Still only 23 years old, Giddey averaged 17.0 points, 8.3 rebounds and 9.1 assists in 32.1 minutes per game during the 2025-26 campaign. He hit 36.4% from three-point range and took another step forward as future All-Star.

Another Bull who took a massive step last season was 2024 first-round pick Matas Buzelis. The 21-year-old averaged 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 blocks in 29.2 minutes per game. All of those numbers were career-highs.

The team also boasts Isaac Okoro, and excellent perimeter defender. While the 25-year-old needs to improve offensively, he’s excellent on the defensive end and can be a perimeter stopper.

Later in the first round on Tuesday, the Bulls selected Texas forward Dailyn Swain with the 15th pick. Swain is a 6'8" wing who primarily scores off the bounce and has good size and instincts for his spot in the NBA. He averaged 17.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game as a junior last season. If he can improve his 34.4% three-point shooting he could be a great compliment to the team’s current roster.

Wilson and Swain are being added to that core, and it’s clear Chicago isn’t done building yet. They have an entire offseason to either offload players who no longer fit the franchise’s future or add via the $32.5 million cap space the team possesses.

After years of drifting though seasons with a middling roster, it finally feels like the Bulls have a plan and a new identity based around a young, athletic, versatile roster. Caleb Wilson is now the centerpiece of that effort.

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