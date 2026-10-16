3 Key Storylines I'm Following in Duke Football's Matchup With UNC

The Duke Blue Devils aim to get back on track at home this weekend after suffering their first loss of the 2026 campaign.

Duke (4-1, 1-1 ACC) fell at Georgia Tech 28-25 last weekend and hosts rival North Carolina (3-2, 1-1 ACC) at Wallace Wade Stadium, needing a win to remain at the top of the ACC standings.

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tar Heels have looked fairly volatile over the regular season, but are coming off a road victory over then-ranked Pittsburgh. However, Pitt starting quarterback Mason Heintschel did not play in that game, as he suffered a torn ACL the weekend prior against Virginia Tech.

Duke needs a win this weekend. Here are three storylines I'm following as the Blue Devils look to keep the Victory Bell in Durham.

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nate Sheppard's Health

Duke star running back Nate Sheppard played a good portion of the Georgia Tech game at less than 100%. Although, he was still extremely impactful, rushing for 99 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries while leading the Blue Devils in receiving with seven catches for 91 yards.

Sheppard was listed as questionable on the initial injury report, and that's about as significant a development as the Duke football program could have. Potentially the biggest question you could ask this team is: "How does the offense operate without Nate Sheppard?"

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This season, the sophomore ranks fourth nationally in rushing yards (743) and is averaging 6.3 yards per carry while ranking fifth nationally in total attempts (118). He has accounted for 11 of the Blue Devils' 22 rushing or receiving touchdowns this year.

It's easy to assume head coach Manny Diaz and Co. will do whatever they can to get Sheppard on the field this weekend, but his health is certainly something to monitor. UNC is also dealing with its fair share of injuries.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive end Tyshon Reed Jr. (10) and linebacker Nick Morris Jr. (7) celebrate a 31-27 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Can Duke's Defense Take Over the Game?

North Carolina currently ranks 14th in the ACC in points per game (23.4) and 15th in total yards per game (330.6) Additionally, Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. has thrown two interceptions in each of the last two games and has been sacked 11 times in 2026.

The Blue Devils look vastly improved on the defensive side of the ball compared to 2025, but we're still waiting for that breakout game from the unit. UNC's offense has looked suspect at times, and it hasn't been a team that has won by running up the score. Duke currently ranks seventh in the ACC in points per game (34.0) and is allowing the second-fewest points per game of any team in the league (14.4). However, pressuring the quarterback and forcing turnovers haven't come at a premium.

This is a prime opportunity for Diaz's defensive unit to unleash.

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Walker Eget (2) scrambles against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the third quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Can Duke’s Pass Game Lead for Four Quarters if Needed?

Even if Sheppard is less than 100%, the Blue Devils still have good reserve options in CJ Campbell, Jayvian Tanelus, CJ Givers, or Wilhelm Daal. But given how heavily Duke has relied on the run this season, it would be interesting to see how the passing attack operates over four quarters in the event that the run game isn't at its best.

Walker Eget impressed as a passer against Georgia Tech when that part of the offense was more prevalent, completing 26-of-41 passes for 259 yards and a touchdown. He previously hadn't attempted more than 26 passes in any game this season.

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back CJ Campbell Jr. (0) runs the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the third quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke has lived with the run, and it has led to winning football. However, it would be a big test for the Blue Devils if they had to shift more to the passing game against a talented North Carolina defense .