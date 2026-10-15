3 UNC Players Duke Football Must Monitor This Weekend

The Duke Blue Devils look to defeat archrival North Carolina this weekend for the third consecutive season.

Duke (4-1, 1-1 ACC) will host the Tar Heels (3-2, 1-1 ACC) at Wallace Wade Stadium as the Blue Devils aim to keep the Victory Bell in Durham. Additionally, this is a huge game for Manny Diaz's club to keep its ACC title hopes alive.

Sep 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz reacts during the first quarter against the William & Mary Tribe at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tar Heels are coming off a road victory over then-ranked Pittsburgh, whereas Duke suffered its first defeat of the year last weekend in Atlanta against Georgia Tech. It's a win the Blue Devils need; here are three UNC players Duke must monitor this weekend.

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) passes against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QB Billy Edwards Jr.

Wisconsin transfer Billy Edwards Jr. has been up and down as the Tar Heels' starter this season, but he's remained the starting QB and led UNC to a 3-2 record. This season, the sixth-year quarterback has tallied 1,069 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and five interceptions while completing 59.8% of his passes. He has thrown five touchdowns in UNC's last two games.

However, Edwards has been prone to turnovers. He has thrown two interceptions in each of the last two games. He has also been sacked 11 times this season. Carolina currently ranks 14th among ACC teams in points per game (23.4), and slowing Edwards down will give Duke a chance to keep the Heels out of the red zone.

Sep 12, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) attempts to catch the ball in the third quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Jordan Shipp

Jordan Shipp is probably one of the more talented receivers in the ACC, but he hasn't quite burst onto the scene in 2026 yet. This season, the Charlotte native has logged 26 receptions for 366 yards and no touchdowns, but he's picked it up as of late. Over Carolina's last three games, Shipp has gone for 19 catches for 270 yards. Although he hasn't found the end zone yet, he's UNC's top receiver.

Shipp and tight end Jelani Thurman have been Bill Belichick's top receiving threats so far this season, but Shipp is highly talented. Duke's secondary will need to keep an eye on him all afternoon.

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Xavier Lewis (90) against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DL Xavier Lewis

Xavier Lewis has statistically been one of the best defensive linemen in college football this season. The Raleigh native currently ranks fourth nationally in tackles for loss (9.5) and fourth in sacks (6.5). Lewis has notched multiple sacks in three of Carolina's games this season and is coming off a 12-tackle performance against Pitt.

Duke has only allowed Walker Eget to be sacked once this season, but Lewis has gotten to the quarterback at will.