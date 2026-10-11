Blue Devil Brief: How Duke's Ceiling Changes After Georgia Tech Loss

The Duke football program suffered its first loss of the 2026 season on Saturday.

Duke fell in Atlanta to Georgia Tech, 28-25. There was a lot to like about the Blue Devils this weekend, and some to dislike, but they fought hard and nearly pulled off a comeback. Heavy rain and wind was expected in Atlanta around kickoff time, but the weather held off relative to how severe it was supposed to be.

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz talks to a referee against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Devils lose their standing at the top of the ACC, and falling to a below-.500 Yellow Jackets club certainly isn't a good loss to take, even on the road.

Here's what stood out most in Duke's first loss of the season.

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nate Sheppard Banged Up

Superstar running back Nate Sheppard clearly was not at full strength for the entire game. He played a good portion of it with a taped foot, but was still extremely impactful.

Georgia Tech entered this game as the worst run defense in the ACC, allowing nearly 200 rushing yards per contest. However, they got healthy ahead of this week and did as good a job as any team so far against Duke's rushing attack. However, Sheppard was still the best player on the field, even at less than 100%.

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sheppard tallied 99 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries to go along with seven receptions for 91 yards, leading Duke in receiving. This was statistically his worst rushing performance of the year, as it was the first game he did not eclipse 100 rushing yards. But considering his health, it was an extremely impressive showing. Ideally, the injury is nothing serious, but it wasn't enough to keep him out of this game.

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Walker Eget (2) throws a pass against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Walker Eget Impresses Down the Stretch

I thought quarterback Walker Eget was very impressive down the stretch in the second half. He wasn't perfect and missed several deep balls that would've been huge momentum-builders for the Blue Devils, but he made big plays with his arms and his legs to give Duke a chance to win.

Eget finished 26-of-41 passing for 259 yards and a touchdown. With Sheppard dealing with an injury, Duke had to change how its defense operated. Eget's 41 attempts were the first time he threw over 26 passes in a game all season. Given the circumstances, I thought he stepped up to the challenge.

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Walker Eget (2) scrambles against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the third quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This was a good test for Manny Diaz's club to see how the offense can move the sticks without their star running back, and I thought the unit did its job.

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Duke Blue Devils linebacker Nick Morris Jr. (7) tackles Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Jordan Allen (4) in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Shoots Itself in the Foot With Penalties

Penalties have been a big problem for this team all season, but it never felt like a colossal issue because it hadn't cost Duke a win yet. This was the first time that penalties played a huge role in Duke losing.

Late in the first half, Georgia Tech started a drive near its own goal line, and Duke had an opportunity to get its defense off the field. A roughing-the-passer penalty from Tyshon Reed, which, admittedly, wasn't a great call, kept the drive alive. Then, another penalty gave the Yellow Jackets more free yards.

They just called this roughing the passer on Duke.



What are we even doing here? pic.twitter.com/o8dYTuG3Ju — Brian Stultz (@brianjstultz) October 10, 2026

Georgia Tech drove downfield to score with the half winding down, and the Blue Devils gave up 30 free yards on the drive.

Duke committed six penalties for 71 yards on the night, but five of them came in the first half. The Blue Devils' lone second-half call was incredibly costly. Bradley Gompers was called for unnecessary roughness on a 2nd-and-20 with under two minutes to go. The Yellow Jackets then scored a go-ahead TD on that drive.

Diaz's squad doesn't have many "glaring" issues, but penalties are at the top of the list.

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back CJ Campbell (0) runs the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Gave Itself a Chance

At the end of the day, Duke gave itself a chance to win the game and kept itself in it for the entirety of the second half. The Blue Devils faced an 11-point deficit in the third quarter and came extremely close to pulling off a road win.

Cosme Salas was out, which forced freshman kicker Gavin Strange into a big moment. The defeat was not on Strange, but the Blue Devils showed they can handle adversity today.

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jared Richardson (17) celebrates after a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the third quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What It Means Going Forward

Duke now drops to 4-1 overall and 1-1 in ACC play. Falling to one of the bottom teams in the league isn't great, but if Diaz and Co. can stack wins with a favorable schedule ahead, one loss won't cost them the rest of the season.

The Blue Devils will face North Carolina next (Oct. 17), and the Heels just earned their first ranked win under Bill Belichick this weekend, defeating No. 25 Pittsburgh on the road 21-17. Granted, Pitt was without starting quarterback Mason Heintschel, who suffered a torn ACL against Virginia Tech last weekend.

Duke can still rebound, but it has to happen quickly. Now, with one loss, every remaining game just became that much more important.