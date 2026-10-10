3 Winners, 2 Losers From Crushing Duke Football Loss to Georgia Tech

The Duke Blue Devils rallied in the second half, but couldn't finish the job.

The Blue Devils suffered their first loss of the year, falling 28-25 against Georgia Tech in Atlanta. Duke was tested today more than in any other game so far this season. Here are a few winners and losers from a tough loss for the Blue Devils.

Winners

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Walker Eget (2) throws a pass against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QB Walker Eget

Walker Eget's stat line won't jump off the page, but he made several big-time plays in the second half with his arms and his legs to put Duke in a position to win this game. Nate Sheppard being less than 100% completely changes how this offense operates, and Eget stepped up when he needed to.

It wasn't a perfect outing for the San Jose State transfer, but he kept his team in a position to win. He missed some deep balls, but when he needed to make plays, he stepped up on several occasions.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils linebacker Luke Mergott (34) and cornerback Evan Smith (4) tackle Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Hudson Clement (13) during the second half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LB Luke Mergott

Linebacker Luke Mergott was extremely impactful for the Duke defense, especially in the first half. Mergott finished with seven total tackles, five solo tackles, a pass deflection, and a tackle for loss.

Duke defended well for most of the game, and the Blue Devils' linebacker unit continues to impress.

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils linebacker Kendall Johnson (42) stops the runs by Stanford Cardinal running back Micah Ford (20) during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Third-Down Offense

When Duke fell into a double-digit deficit in the third quarter, it faced several third- and fourth-down situations that it needed to convert to stay on the field. Diaz's club converted on huge downs time and time again.

The Blue Devils went 10-of-17 on third down and 1-of-1 on fourth down.

Losers

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Walker Eget (2) hands the ball to running back CJ Campbell (0) during the second half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Inside Run Game

Sheppard clearly was not 100% for the entire game, but he and CJ Campbell were still impactful. Georgia Tech was statistically the worst run defense in the ACC heading into this game, so it felt like a contest where Duke could thrive with the run. However, the Yellow Jackets did a solid job holding the Blue Devils in check.

Duke still ran the ball well, but most of its success came from the outside. Inside runs were not very effective, and Georgia Tech was much improved with its run defense after coming off its bye week much healthier.

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz talks to a referee against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penalties

Duke cleaned up the penalties in the second half, but they were a major problem in the first two frames. The Blue Devils committed five penalties for 56 yards in the first half. Georgia Tech drove down the field for a score late in the first half after starting near its own goal line, with Duke giving up 30 free yards on the drive.

The Blue Devils did a much better job limiting the penalties in the second half, but they were probably the biggest issue for the team in Atlanta.