3 Matchups That Will Decide Duke’s Road Contest With Illinois

The Duke Blue Devils have a chance for revenge in Champaign this weekend.

Duke will face Illinois for the second season in a row, this time on the road. A year ago, the Fighting Illini came to Wallace Wade Stadium, giving the Blue Devils a chance to build some early momentum. Instead, Illinois walked out of Durham with a 45-19 victory.

This is not the same Illini club as a year ago, and the same is true for Manny Diaz's squad. Here are three key matchups to monitor as the Blue Devils look to begin the 2026 regular season 2-0.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils cornerback Dylan Flowers (0) looks for a route after a hand off from Duke Blue Devils quarter back Walker Eget (2) during the first quarter against the Tulane Green Wave at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Walker Eget vs. Katin Houser

Walker Eget needs to show more in Week 2 after a lackluster Duke debut against Tulane. Eget finished 13-of-26 (50%) passing for 131 yards, missing receivers for big plays on multiple occasions.

The San Jose State transfer has to show some level of comfortability and command in the pocket to keep his starting job safe. Redshirt freshman Dan Mahan is waiting for an opportunity on the sidelines, and if Eget struggles mightily once again, the debate about Duke possibly making a switch at quarterback could arise.

Sep 3, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Katin Houser (4) reacts during the first half against the UAB Blazers at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Katin Houser is at his third collegiate stop, spending the last two seasons at East Carolina. In 2025, Houser completed 65.9% of his passes for 3,300 yards, 19 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He threw for 182 yards and three scores in Illinois' opening 42-23 win over UAB.

Houser is also a slight threat with his legs. He has run for at least 170 yards in each of the last two years and tallied 29 rushing yards and a touchdown on three carries in Illinois' opening contest.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball past Tulane Green Wave linebacker Chris Rodgers (4) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nate Sheppard vs. Illinois Defensive Front

Nate Sheppard put up one of the best stat lines in all of college football last weekend, notching 35 carries for 227 yards and two touchdowns, with another three receptions for 19 yards on top.

This Duke offense will run through Sheppard. Although there have to be some improvements in the passing game going forward, it's probably wishful thinking to assume it will take a drastic step forward from Week 1 to Week 2.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball against the Tulane Green Wave during the second quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even if Eget shows promise and the passing game is more of a threat, Sheppard is still the centerpiece of this offense. Manny Diaz will give him the ball, and he has to be effective for the Blue Devils to move the chains.

Against UAB, the Illini gave up 194 rushing yards and a touchdown on 48 carries. Duke's offensive line looked great in Week 1, and it will have to find Sheppard some lanes to get the offense into a rhythm.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Tulane Green Wave cornerback Shaun Nicholas (0) runs the ball against Duke Blue Devils cornerback Landan Callahan (3) during the second quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke's CBs vs. Illinois WRs

Duke's secondary has a lot of new faces and uncertainty, but the unit looked good against Tulane. I'm still not sure who the top cornerback on the roster is, but Illinois has a talented crop of receivers the Blue Devils will need to monitor.

Collin Dixon led the way for the Illini last week, racking up six receptions for 70 yards and two touchdowns. Brayden Trimble is also a name to watch, who had a catch for 11 yards in Week 1.

Nov 1, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Collin Dixon (17) stiff arms Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive lineman Bradley Weaver (94) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bret Bielema's team will likely be without Florida Atlantic transfer Jayshon Platt. Platt had 46 receptions for 720 yards and five touchdowns last season for the Owls.

The Blue Devils' secondary needs to take a step forward in 2026, and this is a good opportunity to show their potential.