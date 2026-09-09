Why Duke Football Fans Should Remain Patient With Walker Eget

Despite some concerns on the offensive side of the ball, the Duke football program was still able to walk away from Week 1 with a 17-3 victory over Tulane at Wallace Wade Stadium. The Blue Devils are now 3-0 in season openers under head coach Manny Diaz.

Duke's defense looked great for four quarters. It held the Green Wave scoreless until the fourth quarter, gave up no touchdowns, and limited them to just 3-for-14 on third-down conversion attempts.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Tulane Green Wave linebacker Chris Rodgers (4) is tackled by Duke Blue Devils linebacker Luke Mergott (34) and Duke Blue Devils defensive end Bryce Davis (12) at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Additionally, star running back Nate Sheppard was absolutely clinical in his 2026 debut. It's obvious that the Blue Devils will revolve the offense around their star running back going forward.

The biggest question following Duke's Week 1 victory comes at the quarterback spot, as San Jose State transfer Walker Eget left a lot to be desired in his Duke debut.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils cornerback Dylan Flowers (0) looks for a route after a hand off from Duke Blue Devils quarter back Walker Eget (2) during the first quarter against the Tulane Green Wave at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Fans Should Remain Patient With Walker Eget

Eget was always generally expected to win the starting QB job for the Blue Devils, but that title didn't come without a battle with redshirt freshman Dan Mahan that lasted through fall camp. In Duke's win and his debut with the program, Eget looked fairly uncomfortable.

The sixth-year player finished the contest 13-of-26 (50%) passing for 131 yards. He missed at least two or three would-be touchdown plays in the first half alone.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarter back Walker Eget (2) hands the ball off to Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) during the second quarter against the Tulane Green Wave at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Simply put, Eget did not look great. With a knee brace still visible, he looked completely out of sorts until late in the second half. Duke even made a switch early in the fourth quarter, bringing in Mahan, though he didn't attempt a pass on that drive. But when Mahan left the field and Eget returned, there seemed to be some "boos" headed Eget's way.

Now, it's important to remember all that Eget is coming back from. He missed the spring after undergoing offseason surgery and is in a brand-new system with a brand-new team. Additionally, the wide receiver room is completely revamped from 2025.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz reacts during the second half against the Tulane Green Wave at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Long Will Eget's Leash Be?

Obviously, if these struggles continue, it's fair to assume head coach Manny Diaz and Co. will likely make a switch for Mahan at some point. The Blue Devils have a test this weekend against Illinois on the road, and the level of improvement Eget shows could play a major role in his job security going forward.

It's unclear how long Eget's leash will be, since Diaz and Co. could've brought Mahan in to switch things up with the offense stalled. However, his performance in Week 1 wasn't good enough.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Dan Mahan (12) celebrates defeating the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Still, Duke fans should remain patient with Eget, given all the change he has experienced over the last few months. He has shown his talent throughout his collegiate career, and one poor outing isn't enough to completely throw in the towel on his game.

Eget has a chance to completely change the narrative when Duke travels to Champaign this weekend. However, another lackluster performance would not bode well for his future as the starter. For now, it's important for Blue Devil Nation to trust the sixth-year transfer to find his footing.