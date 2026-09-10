Penn State vs. Temple Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 2
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The Penn State Nittany Lions are coming off a big Week 1 win, shutting out Marshall from the Sun Belt by a score of 45-0. They're big favorites once again as they take on the Temple Owls from the AAC in a battle of Pennsylvania set to take place at Lincoln Financial Field.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on Saturday's game.
Penn State vs. Temple Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Penn State -23.5 (-120)
- Temple +23.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Penn State -4000
- Temple +1400
Total
- OVER 49.5 (-110)
- UNDER 49.5 (-110)
Penn State vs. Temple How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 12
- Time: Noon ET
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Penn State record: 1-0
- Temple record: 1-0
Penn State vs. Temple Betting Trends
- The UNDER is 7-3 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams
- Penn State is 6-4 against the spread in its past 10 games
- The OVER is 6-4 in Penn State's last 10 games
- The OVER is 7-3 in Temple's last 10 games
- Temple is 6-4 against the spread in its last 10 games
Penn State vs. Temple Key Player to Watch
- Koby Howard, WR - Penn State Nittany Lions
Koby Howard was Penn State's best player in Week 1. He racked up six receptions for 161 yards and a touchdown. The sophomore has already surpassed his total receiving yards from his freshman season, and he may just be Penn State's most explosive player moving forward.
Penn State vs. Temple Prediction and Best Bet
Instead of betting on a side in this game, I'm going to look toward the total and bet the UNDER.
Penn State may have put up 45 points against Marshall last week, but there are a few red flags that appeared in their offensive performance. Most importantly, they averaged just 3.6 yards per carry, struggling to carry the ball effectively all game against the Thundering Herd. That's bad news for them moving forward if the only thing they can do is pass.
Meanwhile, Temple hardly threw the ball at all, attempting just 16 passes while rushing the ball 45 times. If they keep that strategy this week, it will help keep the Temple offense on the field and continue to drain the clock.
I expect this to be a low-scoring affair.
Pick: UNDER 49.5 (-110) via FanDuel
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets