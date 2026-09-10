Duke NFL Draft Stock Watch: Nate Sheppard Can Make Big Statement

The Duke football program has an early test this weekend against Illinois. The Blue Devils have started the season 2-0 in one of head coach Manny Diaz's two years at the helm and are looking for revenge against a Fighting Illini club that embarrassed them at home early last season.

One of the top storylines in college football this past weekend was Duke star running back Nate Sheppard , who rushed for 227 yards and two touchdowns on 35 carries. He wasn't only the Blue Devils' offensive leader, but he was the offense. Period.

Sheppard accounted for both of Duke's two touchdowns and for just under 65% of its total offensive yards. That production will likely continue in Week 2.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) reacts after scoring against the Tulane Green Wave during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nate Sheppard's Draft Stock Could Rise With Big Week 2 Outing

Now, Sheppard still has some time to go before he is eligible to potentially head to the NFL. The stud sophomore will not be eligible for the 2027 NFL Draft, and the earliest he could potentially declare is 2028.

Still, after the 2026 debut he put up for the Blue Devils, it would be no surprise at all if Sheppard is already starting to get on NFL radars. Now, he has a chance to really set the stage against a Big Ten defense.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) dives into the end zone after taking a hit from Tulane Green Wave saftey Jack Tchienchou (1) at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the Fighting Illini's regular-season opener against UAB last week, they surrendered 194 rushing yards and a touchdown on 48 carries, an average of 4.0 yards per attempt. As the main driver of this team's offensive production, Sheppard will get the workload to fill up the box score once again.

Will he go for over 200 yards on the ground and multiple scores? Maybe not. However, with how lost the Blue Devils looked offensively last week, outside of the former 3-star recruit, he should see plenty of touches.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) takes a hit from Tulane Green Wave saftey Jack Tchienchou (1) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

NFL Scouts Might Not Be Only Ones Looking at Sheppard

Even though it's only Week 1, it seems pretty likely that the top priority this offseason for head coach Manny Diaz and his staff will be to keep Sheppard in Durham. Especially after his true freshman season, when he accounted for over 1,400 yards from scrimmage and 12 total touchdowns, establishing himself as one of the best backs in the ACC, big-time programs could come calling.

The Blue Devils don't face many elite squads on their 2026 schedule. Illinois isn't necessarily considered a Big Ten giant this year, but it's a formidable foe where Sheppard could make a major statement.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball against the Tulane Green Wave during the second quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke's offense as a whole needs to take a step forward, but Sheppard will lead the charge. After opening eyes in Week 1, he can really make a statement against Illinois, further propelling his future NFL Draft stock.