Duke's 3 Most Important Offensive Players for 2026 Season

The Duke football program underwent quite the overhaul this offseason.

After the Blue Devils shockingly lost both star quarterback Darian Mensah and star wide receiver Cooper Barkate to the transfer portal at the last second, it sent head coach Manny Diaz and his staff into a spiral as they scrambled to find replacements.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) celebrates after the Blue Devils score a touchdown in overtime during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Coming off the program's first ACC Championship since 1989, it's more likely than not that the Blue Devils go through a bit of a championship hangover, although this one was quite out of their control.

The Blue Devils were able to rebound with some solid pieces, but it's going to take most of them exceeding expectations for Duke to have a shot to repeat as conference champs. Let's break down the three most important offensive players for Duke next season.

Manny Diaz, head football coach of Duke football, wears a sombrero upon arrival at the Marriott El Paso on Friday, Dec. 26, 2025, ahead of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

3. WR Jared Richardson

Duke brought in wide receiver Jared Richardson from Penn, and he will likely be tasked with filling the WR1 role that Barkate left behind.

In 2025, Richardson led the Ivy League in receptions (80) and receiving touchdowns (12), while leading the Quakers in receiving yards (1,033). The 6'2", 215-pound wideout was an AP Second Team FCS All-American in 2025.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz reacts with defensive tackle Aaron Hall (99) in the first quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Across his career, Richardson has totaled 193 catches for 2,505 receiving yards and 27 touchdowns. After the Blue Devils also lost Que'Sean Brown to the portal (Virginia Tech), Richardson will need to be a reliable target.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

2. RB Nate Sheppard

Sheppard was one of the ACC's biggest breakout candidates in 2025, as the rookie finished second in the league in rushing yards (1,132), fifth in rushing touchdowns (11), and sixth in average yards per carry (5.7).

The freshman led a Blue Devil backfield that finished ninth in the ACC in rushing yards per game (138.1). As the true bellcow back, Duke will need to establish a consistent ground game, and that will run through Sheppard.

Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) throws the football during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

1. QB Walker Eget

Walker Eget might not be the most talented player on the roster, but quarterback is the most important position on the floor. If Eget overperforms or underperforms, that will likely equate to the Blue Devils' ceiling as a team.

The California native spent four years at San Jose State, serving as the starter for two of them. As a starter, Eget threw for 5,551 yards to go along with 30 touchdowns and 19 interceptions. If Eget can exceed expectations and be a top-five-to-seven QB in the ACC, Duke will have a chance to be competitive.