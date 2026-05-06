Duke Lacking Momentum After Several Detrimental Departures

Duke football will look considerably different this season compared to the team that won the program's first ACC championship a year ago. The roster turnover has been significant, and the question surrounding the Blue Devils heading into next season is whether Manny Diaz can reload quickly enough to remain a contender in a conference that is not standing still.

The championship run itself was remarkable. Despite finishing the regular season with a 7-5 record, Diaz guided the Blue Devils to a victory over the 17th-ranked Virginia Cavaliers in the ACC Championship Game. Duke then carried that momentum into the Sun Bowl, where they defeated Arizona State, a program that had been competitive in the Big 12. It was a finish to the season that validated everything Diaz has been building in Durham.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz celebrates defeating the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

A Significant Amount of Roster Turnover

The offseason brought considerable change to the Blue Devils' roster. Wesley Williams, Chandler Rivers, and Brian Parker all departed for the NFL Draft. The situation at quarterback became complicated when Darian Mensah entered into a legal dispute with the university over his desire to enter the transfer portal. Both sides eventually settled the lawsuit, and Mensah transferred to Miami, which enters next season as the ACC favorite.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) celebrates after the Blue Devils score a touchdown in overtime during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The departures did not stop there. Wide receiver Cooper Benkate followed Mensah to Miami. Safety Terry Moore transferred to Ohio State, and receiver Que'Sean Brown headed to Virginia Tech. Losing that many contributors from a championship roster in a single offseason would test any program's depth.

Duke responded by going into the transfer portal to address its most pressing needs. Wide receiver Jared Richardson, offensive lineman Nick Del Grande, and quarterback Walker Eget all arrived through the portal and are expected to play significant roles next season. With those additions in place, ESPN has Duke ranked in the middle of the ACC heading into the year.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz lifts the ACC trophy with offensive lineman Justin Pickett (77) and defensive tackle Aaron Hall (99) after defeating the Virginia Cavaliers at the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

What ESPN Has To Say

ESPN writers Eli Lederman, Max Olson, and Adam Rittenberg broke down every Division I football program this offseason, evaluating what went right, what went wrong, and the most important coaching move each team made during the offseason.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz reacts with defensive tackle Aaron Hall (99) in the first quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

On the positive side, the ESPN writers highlighted Diaz's ability to retain both of his coordinators amid significant roster upheaval. They also pointed to the addition of Trent Harris as defensive ends coach as a notable hire. Harris is a former player who played under Diaz at Miami, giving him a natural familiarity with the defensive scheme Diaz runs. That kind of continuity and familiarity within the coaching staff is something programs in transition often overlook but rarely can afford to.

The writers also emphasized how critical it was for Duke that Walker Eget secured a sixth year of eligibility. Eget spent two seasons as a starter at San Jose State, where he threw for more than 5,500 yards. Having an experienced quarterback who has already proven he can manage an offense at a high level gives Duke a reliable offensive foundation.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The writers further noted the importance of retaining running back Nate Sheppard, who earned All-ACC recognition as a true freshman after rushing for 1,132 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) throws the football during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

However, the ESPN panel also raised concerns about the volume of significant departures the Blue Devils absorbed this offseason. Losing Mensah at quarterback was the headline, but the combined effect of losing Benkate, Moore, and Brown alongside him creates real questions about depth and continuity on both sides of the ball heading into a season where Duke is trying to defend a conference title.