The Duke Blue Devils are gearing up for their third premier bout of the 2026-27 regular season.

Duke is still looking to secure its first quality win of the year after falling to Michigan State and Illinois in its first two games against ranked competition. The Blue Devils' four wins this year are over Army, Coastal Carolina, SIU Edwardsville, and Washington State. Next, Jon Scheyer's crew will face No. 3 UConn in Las Vegas on Wednesday night.

The Huskies are yet again a true national championship contender under Dan Hurley and have looked like one of the best teams in college basketball to kick off the campaign. Here are a few numbers to know on the Huskies before Duke's primetime clash on Wednesday night.

Nov 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba II (21) drives to the basket past Illinois Fighting Illini center Jason Jakstys (31) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Illini won 99-78. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Turnover Percentage

Duke has really struggled with turnovers at points this season, and UConn is forcing them at an extremely high rate. The Huskies currently rank 10th nationally in defensive turnover percentage (25), while Duke ranks 187th in turnover percentage (17.8), according to KenPom. The Blue Devils coughed it up 16 times against Washington State on Saturday night, which the Cougars turned into 21 points.

Illinois scored 22 points off 14 Duke turnovers. Michigan State scored 16 points off 13 Duke turnovers. The frustrating part about the Blue Devils' turnover woes is that many of them have been unforced and somewhat careless. That felt especially prevalent against Washington State, and against an elite defensive team like UConn, Duke can't afford to surrender the ball at such a high clip.

UConn scored 16 points off 14 turnovers in an 85-77 win over Michigan and 18 points off 15 turnovers in an 85-79 loss to Arizona. Hurley's team has struggled to take care of the ball themselves at times, but they are capitalizing on opponents' mistakes. Duke has to make taking care of the basketball a big emphasis on Wednesday night.

Offensive Rebounding Percentage

Duke and UConn enter this game in similar spots on the glass: both have been stellar offensive rebounding clubs, but have struggled on the defensive glass. The Huskies and Blue Devils rank 43rd and 33rd in offensive rebounding percentage, respectively, but rank 153rd and 145th in defensive rebounding percentage.

The Blue Devils surrendered 15 offensive rebounds to Washington State and 18 to the Fighting Illini. Both Duke and UConn are earning second-chance opportunities while struggling to secure the defensive boards on that end. Second-chance points and free throws could become a huge part of this game, but Duke has to take a step forward on the defensive boards.

Duke Blue Devils forward Dame Sarr (7) clings to the ball as the clock runs out in the second half of their game in the Acrisure Series in Palm Desert, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Percentage of Points From Free Throws

This season, the Huskies have generated nearly 25% of their total points from the free-throw line, a top-65 rate in college basketball, according to KenPom. They also rank 51st nationally in free-throw percentage (76.9). The Blue Devils have also gotten to the stripe at an extremely high rate, but haven't knocked them down as consistently at times.

UConn went 25-of-27 (93%) from the line in its loss to Arizona and 30-of-36 (83%) against Michigan. Duke made the free-throw line a big advantage against the Cougars in Palm Springs, knocking down 28-of-36 (78%). The Blue Devils were +12 in free-thow attempts and +10 in makes.

The free-throw line could certainly play a massive role in this game, and if both clubs get there at a high rate, it'll simply come down to who can convert on those opportunities.