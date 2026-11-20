The Duke basketball program has its work cut out for it over the coming weeks and months.

Duke entered this season with what was regarded as arguably the best roster in college basketball, and although the team was built differently than it was over the past two seasons, it has as much depth and talent as any club in the sport. It hasn't been the prettiest start.

The Blue Devils are 3-2, with those wins coming over Army, Coastal Carolina, and SIU Edwardsville. They have lost both of their ranked matchups to Michigan State (79-73) and to Illinois (99-78). Obviously, this isn't the way most fans expected the year to begin for Jon Scheyer and Co. However, recent history suggests this team can be just fine.

Nov 13, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer (left) talks to center Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje (30) during the first half against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Has Been in Similar Positions Under Jon Scheyer

Recent history suggests that winning in November matters a lot, but acting like the train has gone completely off the rails after the first five games of the year seems like quite an overreaction. Sure, the Blue Devils haven't deserved to win either of their first two premier contests of the year. Sure, there are a LOT of things for the coaching staff to figure out. But it's still Nov. 20.

Beyond that, Duke has actually gotten off to somewhat slow starts under Scheyer before. In 2024-25, the Blue Devils began the year 4-2, with losses to Kansas and Kentucky. Duke earned a road win over Arizona during that stretch, but it wasn't the prettiest start to the year. The Blue Devils went on to make the Final Four.

In 2023-24, Duke began the year 5-3, with losses to Arizona, Georgia Tech, and Arkansas, and a win over Michigan State during that stretch. Scheyer led that team to the Elite Eight.

The point is, everything doesn't have to go up in flames in mid-November. To be clear, there are certainly issues with this team that probably won't be fixed overnight. It lacks an identity on offense and lacks connectivity and chemistry overall on either side of the ball. There's also a difference this year in how Duke is losing these games, being thoroughly outplayed in both outings against two top programs. But at the end of the day, the sky isn't falling.

Duke Has Big Opportunity Ahead of Them

Looking at this rough start in a positive light, the Blue Devils have plenty of opportunities to get this season on the right track. Duke will take on No. 3 UConn in Las Vegas on Nov. 25, No. 1 Florida in Gainesville in the ACC/SEC Challenge on Dec. 1, and Georgia and No. 9 Texas Tech at Madison Square Garden.

It's easy to get caught up in Duke's shaky start, especially given the way it has lost both games. Duke's nation-leading 35-game home win streak was snapped on Tuesday night against Illinois. But at the same time, it's important to remember how early it is, and that the Blue Devils have actually been in a somewhat similar situation before under Scheyer.

Duke clearly isn't a finished product, but obviously there's still time.

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