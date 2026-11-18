Well, this isn't the way most college basketball fans probably expected Duke to start the season.

The Blue Devils are clearly very far away from their ceiling and have now been completely outplayed in both of their marquee games to begin the year. After falling 79-73 to No. 2 Michigan State in the Champions Classic, Duke was run out of its own gym by No. 10 Illinois, losing 99-78.

Duke's nation-leading 35-game home win streak is snapped, and Andrej Stojakovic's 46 points are the most ever scored by an opposing player at Cameron Indoor Stadium. It's still mid-November, but this crew has a lot to figure out. Let's go over a few key areas that stood out on Tuesday night.

Nov 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba II (21) drives to the basket past Illinois Fighting Illini center Jason Jakstys (31) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Illini won 99-78. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defense: C-

Duke hasn't played nearly at the level it's capable of defensively. Illinois scored 99 points on 43% shooting from the field on Tuesday night. Stojakovic and 5-star freshman Quentin Coleman did the bulk of the damage, combining for 73 of the Fighting Illini's 99 points. Illinois' spacing forced Duke into a lot of one-on-one situations defensively, and it kept the Blue Devils from defending as a true unit. Stojakovic and Coleman just beat their assignments over and over again.

The defensive grade also gets dropped further because of the glass. Defensive possessions are not done until the board is secured, and Illinois was dominant on the glass on Tuesday night. The Illini shot just 6-of-32 (19%) from the three-point line, and it still managed to put up 99 points. A lot of that had to do with rebounds.

Illinois outrebounded Duke 54-34, including 18-10 on the offensive side that turned into 19 second-chance points. Brad Underwood's club also shot 39 free throws, connecting on 31 of them (79%). Illinois' spacing gave Duke issues, but the Blue Devils are too big and too talented to ever be -20 on the boards.

Nov 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard John Blackwell (13) shoots a free throw during the second half against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Three-Point Line: D

Duke has the guys to make three-point shooting a strength rather than a weakness, but it just hasn't proved that it can win by relying on the three-ball yet. Illinois completely kept Duke outside the paint, forcing it to settle for perimeter shots that just weren't falling. The Blue Devils went 9-of-40 (22%) from beyond the arc, and a staggering 62.5% of their total shot attempts came from the three-point line.

The Blue Devils have to find a way to consistently establish the paint. Both Michigan State and Illinois kept Duke on the perimeter, and it hurt the Blue Devils in both games.

Nov 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Quentin Coleman (11) passes the ball in front of Duke Blue Devils center Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje (30) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Illini won 99-78. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Paint: D

The biggest key for Duke against Illinois was winning the paint, and that didn't happen. The Blue Devils were outscored 48-30 in that area and struggled to find any sort of consistent action that got them high-percentage looks at the basket.

Against the Spartans and Fighting Illini, Duke has lost the paint battle by a combined margin of 82-56 (-26). Duke is a team that thrives inside, and in both of its premier games this season, it has been outmatched in that area of the floor. The sheer size Duke has gives it a huge interior advantage over almost any opponent, but it's had a lot of trouble finding consistency.

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