Duke Football vs. NC State: 5 Key Players To Watch

The Duke Blue Devils are back in action, looking to ride their new wave of momentum with a potential win over rival NC State.

The Blue Devils have gotten some great play from role players in recent weeks as injuries have piled up, but some key players return on Saturday for a critical game before a trip to South Beach next week. Here are five players that Blue Devils fans should watch on Saturday against the Wolfpack.

Andrew Pellicciotta, Safety

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils safety Andrew Pellicciotta (35) celebrates against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Devils get their top safety back this week after missing the last two games with an injury he suffered against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Pellicciotta's range, tackling ability, and knack for the football are a sight to see, and Duke has done a swell job using Patrick Smith-Young in Pellicciotta's role. With their top punt returner back, look for Duke to have a strong defensive back end and return game on special teams.

Javen Nicholas, Wide Receiver

Oct 31, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; The Duke Blue Devil during the second quarter against the Boston College Eagles at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We're slowly starting to see Nicholas get some touches, and anytime he has touched the ball, good things have occurred for Duke's offense.

Nicholas had a big play early against Boston College that could suggest he is starting to find his role under offensive coordinator Jonathan Brewer. If that is the case, look for Nicholas to get more playing time this week as Duke looks to get its best talents on the field in the final stretch.

Bryce Davis, Edge Rusher

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Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive end Kevin O'Connor (15) and defensive end Bryce Davis (12) celebrate during the fourth quarter against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke's talented defensive end made some fun plays against Boston College and seemed overwhelming to their offensive tackles.

It was the first time that he seemed to make a game-wrecking impact on the field, and that could spur momentum for big games such as this weekend's game against NC State. Davis is someone to keep a close eye on throughout the game.

Dylan Flowers, Cornerback

Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) runs the ball against Duke Blue Devils cornerback Dylan Flowers (0) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arguably the best cornerback on the team thus far, with an argument for Kyon Loud, Flowers is wearing the No. 0 jersey well. His play in coverage and run support have been splendid, and he looks like a big steal for head coach Manny Diaz from the transfer portal.

Flowers will have a tough outing next week in Miami, but this week, he has a chance to shut down an entire portion of the field against the Wolfpack's perimeter weapons.

Nate Sheppard, Running Back

Oct 31, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) looks on after scoring his fifth rushing touchdown of the game during the third quarter against the Boston College Eagles at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a historic five-touchdown performance against Boston College, the Blue Devils' star running back is starting his Heisman campaign with a bang.

Sheppard is the ultimate difference-maker who can flip a game upside down, and Duke will rightfully force-feed him the ball when they need him. He hasn't shown to falter, and the Blue Devils will need another big performance to beat NC State.