Duke Football vs. NC State: 5 Key Players To Watch
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The Duke Blue Devils are back in action, looking to ride their new wave of momentum with a potential win over rival NC State.
The Blue Devils have gotten some great play from role players in recent weeks as injuries have piled up, but some key players return on Saturday for a critical game before a trip to South Beach next week. Here are five players that Blue Devils fans should watch on Saturday against the Wolfpack.
Andrew Pellicciotta, Safety
The Blue Devils get their top safety back this week after missing the last two games with an injury he suffered against the North Carolina Tar Heels.
Pellicciotta's range, tackling ability, and knack for the football are a sight to see, and Duke has done a swell job using Patrick Smith-Young in Pellicciotta's role. With their top punt returner back, look for Duke to have a strong defensive back end and return game on special teams.
Javen Nicholas, Wide Receiver
We're slowly starting to see Nicholas get some touches, and anytime he has touched the ball, good things have occurred for Duke's offense.
Nicholas had a big play early against Boston College that could suggest he is starting to find his role under offensive coordinator Jonathan Brewer. If that is the case, look for Nicholas to get more playing time this week as Duke looks to get its best talents on the field in the final stretch.
Bryce Davis, Edge Rusher
Duke's talented defensive end made some fun plays against Boston College and seemed overwhelming to their offensive tackles.
It was the first time that he seemed to make a game-wrecking impact on the field, and that could spur momentum for big games such as this weekend's game against NC State. Davis is someone to keep a close eye on throughout the game.
Dylan Flowers, Cornerback
Arguably the best cornerback on the team thus far, with an argument for Kyon Loud, Flowers is wearing the No. 0 jersey well. His play in coverage and run support have been splendid, and he looks like a big steal for head coach Manny Diaz from the transfer portal.
Flowers will have a tough outing next week in Miami, but this week, he has a chance to shut down an entire portion of the field against the Wolfpack's perimeter weapons.
Nate Sheppard, Running Back
After a historic five-touchdown performance against Boston College, the Blue Devils' star running back is starting his Heisman campaign with a bang.
Sheppard is the ultimate difference-maker who can flip a game upside down, and Duke will rightfully force-feed him the ball when they need him. He hasn't shown to falter, and the Blue Devils will need another big performance to beat NC State.
Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft