Duke Lands Quarterback Commitment to Fill Huge Void

It would be an understatement to say that the past week has been rough for Manny Diaz and the Duke football program. Heading into the transfer portal, it was expected that the Blue Devils would retain Darian Mensah as their starting quarterback for the 2026 season.

However, that changed last week when Mensah shockingly announced he would enter the portal, breaking his contract with the program and leaving Duke with a massive hole at quarterback.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) throws in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

While losing Mensah was a massive blow to the Blue Devils, Diaz and his staff have been working hard to find his replacement, and they finally did so on Sunday night, when Duke secured a transfer portal commitment from a former San Jose State quarterback.

San Jose State Transfer Quarterback Commits to Duke

On Jan. 25, as first reported by the Duke Chronicle, the Blue Devils secured a transfer portal commitment from Walker Eget, a former San Jose State quarterback with one year of eligibility remaining.

Although the school hasn’t officially announced the news, the Duke Chronicle's report was confirmed by Devils Illustrated on Rivals and by The Devils Den on 247Sports.

Sep 10, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; A Duke Blue Devils helmet sits on an equipment chest during the third quarter of the game against the North Carolina A&T Aggies at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

Eget is a massive portal pickup for the Blue Devils, who were in desperate need of a quarterback after Mensah’s departure. While Duke is still engaged in a legal battle with Mensah, it’s unlikely he’ll return to Durham in 2026, making the addition of the San Jose State transfer crucial for Diaz and company.

He is originally from Stevenson Ranch, California, and was a three-star recruit in the 2021 class. He committed to San Jose State from West Ranch High School and spent his first three seasons with the Spartans as a backup.

Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) throws the football during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

In 2024, Eget finally got his chance to play for San Jose State, throwing for 2,504 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions in seven starts. His 2025 campaign was far better, as he started 11 games for the Spartans and threw for 3,051 yards, 17 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

What Does the Addition of Eget Mean For Duke?

Nov 29, 2024; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) looks for a pass against the Stanford Cardinal in the fourth quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Not only did Duke lose Mensah to the transfer portal this offseason, but the Blue Devils’ backup, Henry Belin IV, also transferred out of the program. With limited depth and experience in the quarterback room, Eget will likely be the program’s starter in 2026.

While it’s going to be impossible for Duke to replace Mensah, who was a second-team All-ACC selection in 2025 and led the conference in passing yards, Eget should at least provide the Blue Devils with competent quarterback play next season.