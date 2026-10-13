3 Snap Count Takeaways From Duke Football's Week 6 Loss

The Duke Blue Devils are coming off a tough loss on the road, where they came within a field goal of sending the game to overtime against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

These types of losses are unacceptable, especially with an easier schedule than anticipated. Head coach Manny Diaz has a chance to rebound against the North Carolina Tar Heels next weekend, but today, we're taking a closer look at Saturday's snap counts via Pro Football Focus. Here are three of my biggest takeaways from what the snap counts revealed.

Owen Wafle Earns Second-Most Snaps of Season

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz talks to a referee against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We haven't seen much of the former 4-star recruit outside of Week 2, when Wafle played 30 snaps in the victorious contest. It has looked as though Diaz and defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke have been trying to balance and figure out which defensive tackles are worthy of significant playing time.

That question was answered on Saturday when the Blue Devils put Wafle on the field for his second-highest snap count of the season at 25. Wafle had two run stops that flashed on tape and suggest a player who could be seeing the field more in the coming weeks as the Blue Devils look to rebound in Durham against the Tar Heels.

Evan Smith's Injury Creates Nickel Rotation

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils linebacker Luke Mergott (34) and cornerback Evan Smith (4) tackle Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Hudson Clement (13) during the second half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Devils lost starting nickel defender Evan Smith to an undisclosed injury on Saturday against the Yellow Jackets. However, Patke showcased the depth that the defense has for filling the role, as offseason additions Che Ojarikre (13) and Patrick Smith-Young (13) played a combined 26 snaps in the slot.

Both players were sound in coverage and effective in run support, including tackling in space and not allowing big plays to occur behind them. Smith-Young and Ojarikre did an admirable job, and depending on the severity of Smith's injury, we could see Duke's newest defensive backs in a rotation next week.

Jaivon Solomon, Jayden Moore Rotate at Outside Wide Receiver

Sep 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jayden Moore's (8) celebrates his touchdown with Brody Keefe (18) Jake Taylor (15) during the first quarter against the William & Mary Tribe at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jonah Burton took a majority of the slot snaps against Georgia Tech, with Jared Richardson playing a majority of his snaps as the X receiver. However, when the Blue Devils went into 11 personnel, it was mainly a combination of Jaivon Solomon (16) and Jayden Moore (11) rotating in at Z receiver.

Whether it was by design or a lack of opportunity, Kavon Simmons saw very few snaps. What we saw in Atlanta, though, could very well be the main rotation at the position with Burton, Richardson, Solomon, and Moore. This is a capable group that can be impactful if everything is in sync.