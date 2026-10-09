How Duke Football Can Make Big Statement Against Georgia Tech

Four games into the college football season, the Duke Blue Devils still feel like they have something to prove. They know many projected them to finish around the middle or bottom tier of the ACC after losing a lot of talent in the offseason.

What seemed to slip people's minds was the coaching of Manny Diaz, who has already overachieved over the last two years. This year feels different; it feels special because of what we're seeing from their star running back, Nate Sheppard , and key areas that were once concerns are growing into impressive strengths in front of our eyes.

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) scores a touchdown on his run against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As Diaz and the Blue Devils return to ACC action this weekend in Atlanta, Georgia, against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, they must continue to remind others, including Top-25 poll voters, that they mean business this year, and that starts in the 404 against a Yellow Jackets program looking to get back on track.

A Statement Must Be Made

Sep 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Walker Eget (2) throws the ball during the first quarter against the William & Mary Tribe at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When I mean a "statement," I mean playing at a high level and almost overwhelming the opponent to the point of submission. Ok, that's a little harsh on my part, but the point is that Duke needs to have a big ACC road win, not by importance, but by dominance on both sides of the ball.

We have seen what Duke can be as a team this year against Stanford and William & Mary. This program will lean on Sheppard in the run game, continue evolving its passing game around quarterback Walker Eget, and build on a defense that is making plays at all three levels with impressive young talent.

Beating Georgia Tech for First Time Under Diaz Is Priority

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on during the warmups before a game against the Stanford Cardinal at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Georgia Tech has been one of the worst teams in the ACC this season, with inconsistencies and injuries riddling the team. Head coach Brent Key has yet to lose to the Blue Devils in his tenure, but that could change this weekend. It feels as though Yellow Jackets fans are underestimating just how impressive players like Eget, the defense, and the offense out of Sheppard have been; that's dangerous.

It could become a concern for Duke if they only come away with a close victory Saturday afternoon. Yet Diaz should leave no doubt in his pursuit of win No. 1 against Key and Georgia Tech. A dominant conference road win would raise more eyebrows ahead of a critical home game against Bill Belichick and the North Carolina Tar Heels.